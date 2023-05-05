Premier League 2023/24 club shirts, kits & strips: New home and away jerseys revealed

With some thoughts already turning to the 2023/24 season, it's time to see whose new kits are hot - and not - across the Premier League.

The dawn of every new season brings with it fresh hope on the pitch and fresh threads in the kitbag.

From retro designs to bold, graphic prints, keep track of all the fresh looks as they are released...

Liverpool

Liverpool have revealed their 2023/24 season home shirt, which pays homage to Bill Shankly's final season in charge of the club 50 years ago.

Liverpool describe it as: "An iconic kit reimagined, it's a classic design in bright Liverpool red with white contrast collar and cuffs inspired by Shankly's 1973-74 squad of FA Cup winners."

The current squad will wear the kit for the first time in the final home game of the season against Aston Villa.

In line with LFC's The Red Way sustainability programme, the Nike kit is sustainably made, with on the pitch and replica jerseys constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Captain Jordan Henderson said: "The new home shirt is a classic. Given the inspiration behind the design it feels iconic and a nod to the history of this great club. We're looking forward to wearing it at Anfield for the Villa game."

Women's vice-captain Taylor Hinds added: "We're always proud to wear the LFC jersey. It's always exciting to see the new design and when it has a link to the history of this club it makes it even more special. We're excited to wear next season."