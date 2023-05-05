Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 35 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports is back with the weekly column, bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world.

FPL experts Holly Shand and Lee of FPL Family answer the burning questions ahead of Saturday's 1.30pm deadline for Gameweek 35...

Is Man City defence a total 'avoid' after Ederson benched?

Holly Shand: I think the fact they've kept a clean sheet last time out against West Ham is positive after a little barren spell and I expect Ederson will come back in so if you have him hold him.

I still like Ruben Dias as a pick from Manchester City's defence as he's played 90 minutes in every game since returning from injury and he's due an attacking return after seven in the last campaign.

FPL Family: Ederson owners can consider themselves very unlucky after the benching in midweek, especially as City went on to keep the clean sheet.

The City defence isn't a total avoid though, with John Stones in particular showing decent goal threat from set pieces, including the important header against Arsenal last month - and with a double gameweek coming up on the horizon in GW37, I'd have no problem in picking up a City defender.

Do we need to prepare for Erling Haaland to be benched? Julian Alvarez in?

Holly Shand: Yes, but it doesn't need much preparation. We still need to captain him. Be mindful of early team news and take a little more care with your vice-captain pick than you would usually.

Buying Julian Alvarez just passes the problem down the line in my opinion and having started the last two games he could just as easily find himself benched for this one against Leeds.

FPL Family: Even off the bench, Erling Haaland can plunder the FPL points, so there is no need to take him out of your squad - just make sure your first and second substitute options on your bench are good enough to cover a potential Haaland no-show this weekend.

I don't mind the Alvarez move too - it does come with its own risk of minutes, but whenever he's come in, he's done a fantastic job for the team - and at 2.5 per cent owned, he could be a brilliant differential if you are chasing in your mini-leagues.

Which players could be huge differentials?

Holly Shand: Bruno Fernandes is still going seriously under the radar and has been really unlucky not to deliver more assists since the international break, having led the way for big chances created in this spell.

Manchester United still have some attractive fixtures including their double in Gameweek 37.

At the bottom of the table Jamie Vardy could be an interesting pick as our third forward for the run-in as Leicester look to escape relegation.

FPL Family: Alongside Alvarez, the likes of Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez could be powerful differentials for GW35 and the run-in. All eyes on Pep's press conference to see whether there is any hint of rotation in the ranks - and, if so, who might come in.

I've also been impressed with the work Ryan Mason has done so far as Spurs acting head coach. Results might not be going their way, but he's getting performances out of the likes of Heung-Min Son, who capped off a decent display against Liverpool with only a single goal, but a non-penalty xG of 0.79 having hit the post earlier in the game. Spurs' players heat maps for the last couple of games under Mason also suggest that Harry Kane is sitting a little deeper dictating play, while Son is getting in behind and is the furthest forward of all the Spurs players.

Alexander Isak or Callum Wilson?

Holly Shand: I'm still undecided here, which is why I won't be buying either this week but both are on the watchlist ahead of their Double GW36.

Callum Wilson seems to be rotation proof in the sense that he tends to get attacking returns even when he doesn't start games, while Alexander Isak seems to be the one who regularly starts their weekend fixtures. Both have huge potential to return, but Wilson just edges it for me at the moment.

FPL Family: I went for Isak in my team a couple of weeks back, but there is absolutely a case for Wilson, or even for both. Newcastle have built their success this season predominantly on their defensive resolve, but in the last few weeks, we're seeing a higher defensive line, more risk-taking and subsequently more goals.

With a Double GW36 to come, many FPL managers will have both - but if you're asking me to choose just one of them, my slight preference is for Callum Wilson, as he is having an attempt on goal every 17.8 minutes over the last four games, compared to Isak's 33.1. Having said that, Isak's being far more creative, with higher xA and chance created stats than Wilson. It's a tough call!

What to do about Diogo Jota?

Holly Shand: I don't think Diogo Jota owners need to be too concerned after he saw minutes from the bench in both of his Double GW34 fixtures. I think this bodes well for him starting against Brentford but the competition for places could increase yet again if Roberto Firmino returns to full fitness for this one too. I would give him one more week before making a decision.

FPL Family: Diogo Jota owners will have noted Jurgen Klopp's comments recently about the slight back injury he's been carrying. I believe that if Klopp could have fully rested him against Spurs, he would have - but the game state dictated that Liverpool needed him on the pitch.

It would not surprise me to see Jota benched again this weekend against Brentford, with Klopp's other options in that front three seemingly fit and available. A switch to one of the Newcastle forwards seems like a reasonable move.

On paper, the Arsenal game at St James' looks tough - and it will be - but Arsenal's defensive issues only got worse in midweek when Gabriel appeared to pick up a knock, so I'd back Newcastle for goals at home - and then it's the Double G36 for them.