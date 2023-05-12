Sky Sports and Fanatics launch new online shop for fans to purchase Premier League, Formula One, NFL and NBA merchandise

Fans will be able to purchase licensed sports merchandise directly from Sky Sports’ owned and operated channels as part of a new partnership with Fanatics.

The new online merchandise shop is a first for Sky Sports, as well as Fanatics' first partnership with a European broadcaster, and will give fans access to Fanatics' industry-leading range of licensed products from over 900 of the largest sporting organisations such as Premier League football, Formula One, NFL, NBA, cricket and more.

Fans will be able to purchase products via shop.skysports.com.

As part of the deal, Fanatics will also have the opportunity to create Sky Sports-branded products in the future.

Speaking on the launch of the new venture, Yath Gangakumaran, commercial director at Sky Sports, said: "We're proud to be able to announce this new e-commerce platform as part of our digital ecosystem, as Sky Sports continues to drive innovations which deliver the best possible experience for sports fans.

"Fanatics is an established global leader in this space, and as partners, our combined expertise will enable us to deliver an industry-leading and seamless experience."

Image: Liverpool have already revealed their new kit for 2023/24

Matthew Primack, senior vice-president for international business affairs and development at Fanatics, also said: "Fanatics is proud to partner with Sky Sports and to enable Sky Sports' entrance into the licensed sports merchandise market.

"This launch marks a significant milestone for Sky, Fanatics, and sports fans more widely because it will close the gap between fans watching sports and wanting to gain access to products, through which they can demonstrate their allegiance to their favourite team kits and colours, in the moment.

"Over the years Sky Sports has built a global reputation as an industry leader in sports broadcasting, always willing to innovate and push the envelope to improve the experience for fans across a wide range of sports - values that align closely with our own.

"This exciting partnership brings our collective expertise together to provide an enhanced experience for sports fans across the UK, Germany, and Italy by offering access to one of the widest ranges of licensed sports merchandise available anywhere."