Arsenal Women to play more Women's Super League matches at the Emirates Stadium next season

Arsenal have announced they will play five Women's Super League matches at the Emirates Stadium next season, an increase of two from the current campaign.

Jonas Eidevall's side welcomed Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United to the 60,000-seater venue this season, while the Gunners have also played all of their UEFA Women's Champions League matches at the Emirates.

Arsenal Women played in front of a sold-out crowd in their most recent match at the Emirates - a Champions League semi-final loss to Wolfsburg on May 1.

As well as the five WSL games next season, Arsenal have announced they will also use the Emirates for their Champions League matches from the group stages onwards, should they qualify for the competition.

Image: Arsenal welcomed Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in the WSL this season

The Gunners are currently in a four-way battle for the WSL title, with the top three teams in the league qualifying for the Champions League.

The rest of Arsenal Women's matches will be played at Meadow Park, the home of Boreham Wood FC.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said: "We've received fantastic support at Emirates Stadium this year, setting a new record attendance in the WSL and achieving a memorable sell-out for our recent UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg earlier this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester United

"It's wonderful to see the support for the team at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park and on the road week in, week out.

"This latest announcement ensures that as many supporters as possible can enjoy the matchday experience with us, as we continue to support the sustainable growth of women's football."

The news comes a week after Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham announced they will be playing a Premier League-WSL double header later this month at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After Spurs' men's team take on Brentford on May 20, the women's team will take to the field at the 61,000-seater stadium to take on Reading.

Watch Arsenal Women's next Women's Super League fixture against Brighton on Wednesday night from 7pm, kick-off 7.30pm.