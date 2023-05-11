WhoScored.com reveal their Championship Team of the Season for 2022/23.

Goalkeeper: Viktor Johansson (Rotherham) - 6.97 rating

Rotherham would probably have been relegated without Johansson between the sticks. Instead, the Millers beat the drop by six points and they largely have their Swedish shot-stopper to thank. The 24-year-old was the division's busiest goalkeeper having made more saves (158) than any other, while 13 clean sheets was also a solid return.

Right-back: Trai Hume (Sunderland) - 6.92

The first of two Sunderland players in the side, Hume was a solid performer for the Black Cats as they secured a play-off finish on the final day of the season. A return of 2.7 tackles per 90 ranked among the top 20 players in England's second tier.

Centre-back: Tom Lockyer (Luton) - 7.13

Another play-off finisher features at the heart of the defence. Lockyer helped form part of a Luton defence that conceded the joint-second fewest goals (39) in the division this season, with Lockyer's return of 110 headed clearances, the joint-second most, key in the Hatters' top-six finish.

Centre-back: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) - 7.13

Sheffield United have three players in the side, with Ahmedhodzic impressing at the back for the Blades. The 24-year-old scored six league goals for the Yorkshire side this season, a fine return for a centre-back, while Paul Heckingbottom's side kept a clean sheet in 16 of the 32 league games Ahmedhodzic started.

Left-back: Ryan Manning (Swansea) - 7.26

Rounding off the backline is Swansea star Manning. The 26-year-old returned the joint-third most assists (10) in England's second tier, while no player made more key passes than the Swans full-back (108) in the Championship. As such, Manning deserves his inclusion in the side.

Right midfield: Amad Diallo (Sunderland) - 7.03

Image: Amad Diallo celebrates after putting Sunderland 2-1 up against Birmingham

The second Sunderland player in the XI, Diallo enjoyed a superb loan spell with the Black Cats, scoring 13 times and providing three assists for Tony Mowbray's side. Despite only starting 27 of 46 matches, Diallo ranked joint-sixth for successful dribbles (62) in the Championship this season

Central midfield: Josh Brownhill (Burnley) - 7.27

The sole Burnley representative in this XI, Brownhill was instrumental in the Clarets' immediate return to the Premier League. The 27-year-old was directly involved in 15 league goals for Vincent Kompany's side, scoring seven times, to secure his place in the team.

Central midfield: Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) - 7.24

Partnering Brownhill in the middle of the park is Sheffield United's Norwood. While the Blades star could only register five assists, it was not for want of trying, with the 32-year-old ranking sixth for key passes (82). In addition, only Jonny Howson (181) won possession in the midfield third more times than Norwood (177) in the Championship.

Left midfield: Joao Pedro (Watford) - 7.42

With a WhoScored.com rating of 7.42, Watford's Joao Pedro is the Championship player of the season. The Hornets endured a poor campaign in their bid to return to the Premier League, ultimately finishing 11th, but having secured a summer move to Brighton, Pedro will be plying his trade in England's top tier next term. The Brazilian scored 11 league goals for Watford, and completed more dribbles (116) than any other player to nail down the left wing spot.

Striker: Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) - 7.25

The Championship's Golden Boot winner features in attack. The 27-year-old scored seven more goals (28) than any other player in the regular season, and he'll be hoping to fire Boro back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Striker: Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) - 7.23

Pipping the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and and Carlton Morris to the second striker spot in the XI, Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye joins Akpom on the frontline. The 23-year-old was one of two players to register double figures for both goals (13) and assists (10) in the Championship this season, and completed the second most dribbles (112) in the division.

Semi-final first legs

Saturday May 13, 5.30pm - Sunderland vs Luton

Sunday May 14, 12pm - Coventry vs Middlesbrough

Semi-final second legs

Tuesday May 16, 8pm - Luton vs Sunderland

Wednesday May 17, 8pm - Middlesbrough vs Coventry

Final

Saturday May 27, 4.45pm - Luton or Sunderland vs Middlesbrough or Coventry

