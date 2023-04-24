EFL play-offs: Fixtures, dates and schedule for Championship, League One and League Two

The EFL play-offs will see 12 fixtures held across eight days in the Championship, League One and League Two; EFL play-off finals to be held at Wembley across May Bank Holiday weekend; watch the EFL play-offs in May, live on Sky Sports
Monday 24 April 2023 13:08, UK
The EFL has confirmed the dates and schedule for the play-offs in the Championship, League One and League Two.
Twelve fixtures will be held across eight days, with all the action taking place live on Sky Sports.
The League One regular season ends on Sunday May 7 and the third tier will kick-off the play-off programme, with the semi-final first leg between the sixth and third-placed sides taking place on Friday May 12, with kick-off at 8pm.
|Date
|Kick-off
|Fixture
|Friday May 12
|8pm
|League One A first leg (6th vs 3rd)
|Saturday May 13
|3pm
|League One B first leg (5th vs 4th)
|Saturday May 13
|5.30pm
|Championship A first leg (6th vs 3rd)
|Saturday May 13
|7.45pm
|League Two A first leg (7th vs 4th)
|Sunday May 14
|12pm
|Championship B first leg (5th vs 4th)
|Sunday May 14
|7pm
|League Two B first leg (6th vs 5th)
|Tuesday May 16
|8pm
|Championship A second leg (3rd vs 6th)
|Wednesday May 17
|8pm
|Championship B second leg (4th vs 5th)
|Thursday May 18
|8pm
|League Two A second leg (4th vs 7th)
|Friday May 19
|8pm
|League Two B second leg (5th vs 6th)
|Saturday May 20
|12.30pm
|League One A second leg (3rd vs 6th)
|Saturday May 20
|3pm
|League One B second leg (4th vs 5th)
The Championship and League Two regular seasons end on Monday May 8, with the semi-final first legs in those divisions taking place across the weekend of May 13-14.
The Championship semi-finals will be the first to conclude, with the second leg between the third and sixth-placed sides taking place on Tuesday May 16 and the second leg between the fourth and fifth-placed sides happening on Wednesday May 17.
|Date
|Kick-off
|Fixture
|Saturday May 27
|4.45pm
|Championship
|Sunday May 28
|1.30pm
|League Two
|Monday May 29
|3pm
|League One
The second leg between the fourth and seventh-placed sides in League Two will be held on Thursday May 18, with the reverse fixtures between the fifth and sixth-placed sides on Friday May 19.
The League One semi-finals second legs will both take place on Saturday May 20, with the game between the third and sixth-placed sides kicking off at 12.30pm, and the fixture between the teams finishing fourth and fifth starting at 3pm.
|Competition
|Date
|Kick-off
|League One
|Sunday May 7
|12pm
|League Two
|Monday May 8
|12.30pm
|Championship
|Monday May 8
|3pm
The play-off finals will be held at Wembley across the May Bank Holiday weekend.
The Championship final kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday May 27, with the League Two final at 1.30pm on Sunday May 28 and the League One final at 3pm on Monday May 29.