Barnsley 1-0 Bolton (Agg 2-1): Liam Kitching heads Tykes into League One play-off final

Barnsley booked their spot in the Sky Bet League One play-off final after beating Bolton 2-1 on aggregate.

After a cagey 1-1 draw in the first leg at the University of Bolton Stadium in the first leg, Liam Kitching scored the only goal at Oakwell on Friday night to seal the Tykes' passage to Wembley.

They will face Sheffield Wednesday on Monday May 29, with the chance to bounce straight back to the Championship after last season's dismal relegation.

Barnsley seal final spot in tense night at Oakell

Just like in the first leg it was Barnsley who struck first, as a brilliant cross from Luca Connell on 24 minutes found the head of Kitching, who was still up the pitch following a free-kick and rose highest to plant a header past James Trafford.

Bolton were struggling to create chances and Ian Evatt made a whole heap of changes after the break in an attempt to get his side back into the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bolton's Aaron Morley wastes a great opportunity from the indirect free-kick after a big mix-up between Harry Isted and Mads Andersen

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barnsley's Adam Philllips almost doubles the lead with this brilliant volley

But it was Barnsley who continued to threaten more, and went so close to doubling their lead as Adam Phillips struck the crossbar with a dipping volley from the edge of the box on 66 minutes.

The Trotters were presented with a golden opportunity to level the game on 75 minutes as Mads Anderson's backpass was handled by Harry Isted, presenting them with a free-kick inside the box. But Aaron Morley smashed the resulting effort over the bar.

And that would be that, with Bolton condemned to another season in League One.

While Bolton will remain in Sky Bet League One for the 2023/24 campaign, Barnsley will play Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium at 3pm on Monday May 29 for a place in the Sky Bet Championship.