Sheffield Wednesday 5-1 Peterborough (Agg: 5-5): Owls win 5-3 on penalties after launching stunning comeback to reach League One play-off final

Sheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough United. Sky Bet League One Play-Offs Semi-Final.
HillsboroughAttendance31,835.
5-5
Sheffield Wednesday win 5-3 on penalties.
Report and highlights from the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg between Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough at Hillsborough as the Owls make history by overturning a four-goal deficit to reach Wembley.
Thursday 18 May 2023 23:41, UK
Sheffield Wednesday booked their spot in the Sky Bet League One play-off final as they beat Peterborough on penalties after launching an historic second-leg comeback.
The Owls trailed 4-0 going into the tie at Hillsborough on Thursday night, but struck four times - including a dramatic equaliser from Liam Palmer in the eighth minute of stoppage time - to take the tie to extra-time. No side in play-off history had ever overturned more than a two-goal advantage.
The Posh thought they had won it again when Lee Gregory headed into his own net, but Callum Paterson soon levelled for the Owls to take the game to spot-kicks.
There, with the aggregate score at 5-5, Sheffield Wednesday scored all five of their penalties, while Peterborough missed one of theirs, to send the Owls to Wembley.
Sheffield Wednesday had a miracle to manufacture, and they got off to the perfect start as they halved the deficit in the first half. After just eight minutes Marvin Johnson was felled by Joe Ward and Michael Smith then sent goalkeeper Will Norris the wrong way from the penalty spot.
After 25 minutes the Owls had a second, with Gregory prodding in from close range after Paterson had steered the ball into his path.
Wednesday continued to push after the break and Gregory nearly did further damage, as his stunning overhead kick was heading for the bottom corner before being brilliantly kept out by Norris.
But they did get their third on 71 minutes as Reece James got into the box and slid one under Norris from close range. Then Liam Palmer sent the game to extra-time, as he bundled one in from a long throw in the eighth minute of added time.
It seemed as though there would only be one winner in extra-time, but on the verge of the break a free-kick hit Gregory and found its way into the Wednesday net.
But the home side rallied again, as Paterson fired in from close range to take the game to penalties. Five perfect penalties, with one missed by Peterborough's Dan Butler, saw Wednesday finish the job and the comeback of all comebacks.
Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore:
"What we've done has not sunk in as yet because it's just been a remarkable night of football. There was a real never-say-die attitude from the boys. We planned after the first leg and had been working all week on changing the mindset, but doing some good work in training. We did that and there was a real great belief. Even taking penalties, we'd done it all week in preparation.
"The goals came at crucial times, but the endeavour and the spirit was there and the togetherness was there. I'm just pleased for everybody at the football club. After that performance, they deserve Wembley. We've got one more game to go and we focus on that one."
Peterborough's Darren Ferguson:
"It's very raw, as you can imagine. To lose a semi-final in the manner we did, it is a cruel game at times. I have to congratulate Sheffield Wednesday, and I wish them all the best in the final.
"We knew Hillsborough is a very rare place in League One in terms of the momentum it can give you. We made some wrong decisions. I don't want to sound bitter, but there were six minutes of added time and we played eight, which is not right. But congratulations to Sheffield Wednesday."
Clinton Morrison on Sky Sports Football:
"No one gave Sheffield Wednesday a chance, no one. At 4-0, you think the game's over. They didn't show their spirit in the first leg. They were knocked down and they came back
"Credit must go to Darren Moore. He was under huge pressure to deliver and his players have delivered. I can't believe we've been here to witness this. This will go down as one of the best comebacks I've ever seen."
Don Goodman on Sky Sports Football:
"I don't now how they've turned this around. Honestly, I really do not know how that has just happened. Overturning a one-goal deficit is hard enough, two is the most that anybody has ever done. But to turn over a four-goal deficit is a miracle.
"Your heart goes out to Peterborough, but you cannot help but admire the determination of this Wednesday club, players, coaching staff, owner. But those fans have driven those boys over that line."
While Peterborough will remain in Sky Bet League One for the 2023/24 campaign, Sheffield Wednesday will play Barnsley or Bolton in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium at 3pm on Monday May 29 for a place in the Sky Bet Championship.
Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.