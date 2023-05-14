PFA Scotland Awards: Celtic dominate as Ange Postecoglou, Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota and Caitlin Hayes claim prizes

Celtic dominated the PFA Scotland Awards as Ange Postecoglou, Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota and Caitlin Hayes took home prizes.

Postecoglou received the Manager of the Season award after Celtic clinched their second consecutive Scottish Premiership title under his leadership with a 2-0 victory over Hearts last weekend.

That win gave Celtic an 11th title in 12 seasons and they can secure a domestic treble if they beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on June 3 at Hampden Park.

Celtic forward Kyogo was named Scottish Premiership Player of the Year having scored 24 goals in 32 league appearances so far this season, while Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman - on loan from Bayern Munich - won the Young Player of the Year award having registered 14 goal involvements in the top flight (10 goals, four assists).

Celtic winger Jota's brilliant goal against Rangers was voted as the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership Goal of the Season and Celtic defender Hayes picked up the Women's Player of the Year award after an impressive season in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

Elsewhere, Ayr United's Dipo Akinyemi won the Championship Player of the Year award while Airdrieonians' Calum Gallagher claimed League One's top prize and Albion Rovers' Charlie Reilly earned the League Two award. Rangers midfielder Emma Watson was named Women's Young Player of the Year.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson received the Special Merit award in the week that marks the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup under the former Manchester United boss.

