Jobe Bellingham: Sunderland confident of signing Birmingham midfielder who is younger brother of England star Jude

Sunderland are in advanced talks over a deal to sign Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham and are confident of completing the switch.

The midfielder - who is the younger brother of England international Jude - was a guest at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland's Championship play-off game against Luton last Saturday.

Sunderland, whose first-team coach Mike Dodds was credited with helping Jude's rise as a player when both were at Birmingham, are looking to sign some of Europe's best young talent and work on developing them.

Image: Bellingham has no problems swapping Birmingham for Sunderland

At 17, Sunderland feel Bellingham Jr can improve under the watchful eye of Dodds, who is close to the family.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is another key figure at the club who is formerly of Birmingham.

It is understood the teenager could cost Sunderland in the region of £3m. He has a year left on his Birmingham contract and is open to the idea of the switch from one Championship side to another.

Sunderland missed out on a place in the play-off final following the two-legged defeat to Luton this week.

Real Madrid are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer.

Image: Real Madrid are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that talks were at an advanced stage for Bellingham - but as yet, there has been no official offer for the 19-year-old midfielder.

It has also been confirmed to Sky Sports News the three-year contract Mbappe signed last summer is broken down as a two-year deal, with the option of a further year. The extra year is a player option - meaning it is up to Mbappe whether he wants to trigger it or not.

