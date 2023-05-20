Tottenham 1-3 Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo scores twice in stunning victory as away side pile on the misery for Spurs

Brentford came from behind to earn a stunning 3-1 victory at Tottenham to boost their hopes of securing European football next season.

Harry Kane got his 30th goal of the season with a screamer from 30 yards out to give Spurs an early lead in a good first-half performance from the home side.

But two Bryan Mbeumo goals in the space of 12 second-half minutes silenced the majority of the crowd, leading to cries of "Levy out" as Spurs fans directed their anger at Tottenham's chairman and the club's hierarchy.

And Yoane Wissa put the icing on the cake, sealing the win two minutes from time with an emphatic finish to send the away supporters into delirium.

Brentford, who are guaranteed their highest-ever Premier League finish, could now seal a place in Europe next season as they moved to within a point of seventh-placed Spurs and within two points of sixth-placed Brighton.

'So many questions need to be asked at Spurs'

Sky Sports News reporter James Green from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

"Loud boos at the end were drowned out quickly by the in-stadium music.

"For Tottenham, there are so many questions that need to be asked. A side that ended last season on such a high finishing with Champions League football, but now find themselves going into the last game of the season with a fight for the Europa Conference League place.

"All the talk will be about Tottenham's struggles after this game, but Brentford had a terrific second half. They came out with much more purpose, pressed and defended better, took their chances and continued to stay resolute when under pressure.

"He might not have been nominated for manager of the year, but Thomas Frank has done an incredible job this campaign and deserves the plaudits that come his way."

Team news Spurs made four changes with Bissouma, Kulusevski, Romero and Danjuma all returning

Frank Onyeka started ahead of Mikel Damsgaard in the only change for Brentford

What's next?

The final day of the Premier League season is on Sunday May 28 with every game kicking off at 4.30pm. Free match highlights will be published across Sky Sports' digital platforms shortly after full-time.

Tottenham's last game of the season takes them to Elland Road to face relegation-threatened Leeds. Brentford, meanwhile, host Manchester City in west London.

More to follow...