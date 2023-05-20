Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag's side close on Champions League return with scrappy win

Casemiro's acrobatic volley secured Manchester United a scrappy 1-0 win at Bournemouth and left them needing just one point from their final two fixtures to confirm Champions League qualification.

Liverpool's 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa - which took place at the same time as United's game at the Vitality Stadium - saw Jurgen Klopp's side drop valuable points in their pursuit of the top four.

Liverpool have just one game remaining - away to Southampton next Sunday - and are three points behind their rivals, meaning Erik ten Hag's side will finish in the Champions League places if they take points off Chelsea on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, or against Fulham next weekend.

United were far from convincing at Bournemouth but claimed the three points thanks to Casemiro's early volley, with the midfielder adjusting impressively to slam the ball into the top corner and leave United on the brink of returning to Europe's elite.

How Casemiro and De Gea earned vital win

Image: Manchester United celebrate Casemiro's winning goal

Marcus Rashford handed United an early blow when he failed to travel to the south coast due to illness, while Bournemouth handed a first start since September 2021 to David Brooks following his recovery from cancer.

But Casemiro ensured United forgot about Rashford’s absence with the game’s only goal after just eight minutes, volleying in after Marcos Senesi failed to clear Christian Eriksen’s smart chipped pass.

Team news Bournemouth made five changes, with Smith, Senesi, Cook, Anthony and Brooks replacing Mepham, Vina, Rothwell, Ouattara and Billing

Brooks' start was his first since September 2021 following his recovery from cancer

Man Utd were unchanged, with Rashford missing out on the squad due to illness

United continued to dominate the opening exchanges but went off the boil midway through the first half, with Bournemouth - who have nothing tangible left to play for after avoiding relegation - growing into the game.

David De Gea made a sharp save from Dominic Solanke’s deflected shot and Raphael Varane made an important block from Ryan Christie after Antony, who produced another disappointing performance, gave the ball away with an errant backheel.

De Gea tipped Brooks’ rasping shot over shortly after half-time before finally United reasserted some control, with Neto saving from Wout Weghorst before tipping away Bruno Fernandes' excellent volley.

But the visitors retreated into their own half as the game wore on and Bournemouth twice went close to an equaliser.

De Gea produced a crucial save from Kieffer Moore’s close-range effort before Marcos Senesi saw a sensational late volley fly just over the crossbar as United clung onto a vital three points.

Man Utd prioritising results over performances

Image: Erik ten Hag is set to take United back into the Champions League at the first attempt

Ten Hag's results during his first year at Old Trafford should not be underestimated, with the manager taking over a broken side and leading them to Carabao Cup glory and to the brink of a Champions League return at the first time of asking.

But the Dutchman will be under no illusions as to his side's current performances, with United very much limping over the line as they close on the Champions League after one year away.

United have won just three of their last six Premier League games, with that run of fixtures including a draw at Tottenham after throwing away a two-goal lead, plus defeats at West Ham and Brighton.

But Ten Hag's side are grinding out results when they need them, seeing off Wolves and Bournemouth in back-to-back fixtures to keep Liverpool at bay.

Aside from the first 20 minutes, their performance at the Vitality Stadium was neither impressive nor pretty - but at this stage of the season, results are all that matter.

The final day of the Premier League season is on Sunday May 28 with every game kicking off at 4.30pm. Free match highlights will be published across Sky Sports' digital platforms shortly after full-time.

Bournemouth head to relegation-threatened Everton in their last outing of the campaign.

Man Utd welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday - live on Sky Sports, kick-off at 8pm - before wrapping up their season against Fulham at home.

Manchester United

Chelsea Thursday 25th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Opta stats: De Dea claims Golden Glove for second time