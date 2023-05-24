Fran Kirby: Chelsea extend midfielder's contract by a year to keep England international until 2024

England forward Fran Kirby will remain at Chelsea until at least 2024 having had her contract extended by a year.

The 29-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of this season, but Chelsea have triggered an option to keep Kirby for one more year until next summer.

Kirby joined the Blues from Reading in 2015 and has gone on to become the Women's Super League club's leading scorer with 110 goals in 175 appearances.

During her time with Chelsea, Kirby has won 13 trophies, including five WSL titles as well as the FA Cup on four occasions.

More to follow.

