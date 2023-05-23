Women's Super League title decider: Chelsea to face Reading live on Sky Sports on Saturday

Chelsea will be crowned Women's Super League champions with a win at bottom-placed Reading on Saturday, in a match you can watch live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea's 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday eliminated Jonas Eidevall's side from the title race and ensured that, with a victory at Reading, Chelsea will make it four consecutive WSL titles and complete the WSL-FA Cup double.

That result will also relegate Reading to the Championship, making it a terrible season for the Berkshire club, with the men's team relegated to League One for the first time in 20 years.

However, if Reading were to shock Chelsea and win, they would survive relegation provided Leicester City lose at Brighton. That would also open the door for Manchester United, who could leapfrog Chelsea to claim their first WSL crown with a win at rivals Liverpool.

You can watch the action live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1.30pm and kick-off at 2.30pm, with the match also broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea overcame a significant hurdle in their ambition to win a fourth straight WSL title by seeing off Arsenal 2-0 in the penultimate round of the season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A late, late goal gave Manchester United all three points against City and ensured the WSL title race would be decided on the final weekend of the season

Sky's coverage will keep you up to date with all of the action from around the grounds on the final day of the season, meaning you will not miss any twists or turns in the title and relegation deciding matches.

Arsenal should also confirm their place in next season's Champions League by guaranteeing a third-placed finish with a draw or win at home to Aston Villa. Even if they lose, Manchester City would need to overcome an 11-goal deficit in goal difference to usurp Arsenal into third place with a win at home to Everton.