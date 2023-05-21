Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal: Emma Hayes' side take giant leap towards WSL title as Gunners drop out of race

Chelsea took a step closer to winning a fourth straight WSL title with a dominant 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Kingsmeadow, knocking the Gunners out of the title race.

Emma Hayes' side will be crowned WSL champions tonight if Manchester United fail to beat local rivals City in the 6.45pm kick off, live on Sky Sports, while Arsenal face a battle to stay in the top three Champions League spots with fourth-place City just three points behind.

An energetic Chelsea took the lead through Guro Reiten midway through the first half, stretching unmarked to slide home Eve Perisset's driven cross into the bottom corner, her 12th goal of a superb season.

Chelsea doubled their lead just before the break as Reiten's free-kick was headed back across goal by Sam Kerr for Magdalena Eriksson to bundle home (41), a special moment for the skipper, days after announcing she'd be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Katie McCabe, who Chelsea tried to sign in January, dragged a penalty wide for Arsenal (60), but the Blues saw the game out professionally for a deserved three points, their 18th win in 21 games this season, and sixth straight victory as they look to continue their domestic dominance.

Image: Chelsea were dominant throughout at Kingsmeadow as Arsenal dropped out of the title race

How Chelsea can win the league tonight

Manager Hayes says she'll be with her son rather than watching as she looks for a 13th major trophy with the Blues, but Chelsea fans will be firmly on their sofas as Manchester United host City this evening, live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm, with kick-off at 6.45pm.

It's simple for Chelsea: if United don't win, the Blues are champions for the fourth straight season.

If United win, the title race will go to the final day of the season on Saturday, with Chelsea likely only needing a draw at bottom side Reading on Saturday. United could still win the title if they beat Liverpool away and Chelsea draw with Reading, but they'd have to overturn a six-goal difference over their final two games.

Tonight: Manchester United vs Manchester City, kick-off 6.45pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday May 27: Reading vs Chelsea, Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Manchester United, all kick-off at 2.30pm

How Hayes' Chelsea kept title race in their hands

Image: Guro Reiten celebrates her goal for Chelsea in the first half

Chelsea penned Arsenal back early on; Kerr found the net only to be ruled offside, but the first clear-cut chance fell to Arsenal on the break, as Ann-Katrin Berger denied Stina Blackstenius, sparing Perisset's blushes after losing possession in midfield.

Perisset was involved in the opener, though, as Chelsea took a deserved lead. Her diagonal to the back post found an unmarked Reiten, who slid into the bottom right corner from 10 yards.

Berger took two attempts to claw away Frida Maanum's fierce shot shortly after, before Kerr was denied by Manuela Zinsberger at the other end, but Chelsea's overall dominance told as departing captain Eriksson converted from close range from an unselfish Kerr header across the face of goal.

Image: Magdelena Eriksson celebrates after making it 2-0, days after announcing she'd be leaving the club this summer

Even Jonas Eidevall, looking military-like in a full army green tracksuit for the trip to their London enemies, couldn't begrudge the hosts of their cushion. He changed the system at half-time, bringing Steph Catley on for Kathrine Kuhl, but it did little to stem the flow as Zinsberger brilliantly denied Pernille Harder early in the second.

Team news Emma Hayes made six changes to the side that beat West Ham 4-0; Ann-Katrin Berger returned in goal, joining Lauren James, Guro Reiten, Eve Perisset Maren Mjelde and Erin Cuthbert in the starting XI.



Magdalena Eriksson, Niamh Charles, Sophie Ingle, Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr retained their place.



Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall was forced to make one change, with injured Lia Walti replaced by Kathrine Kuhl.

Arsenal did hit the bar through Foord's far-post nudge, and they were awarded a penalty when McCabe's volley hit Ingle's arm. McCabe stepped up, but dragged her kick wide of the right-hand post.

Chelsea should have had a third in injury time as Jessie Fleming opted to square for Kerr instead of going alone, the ball hitting Lotte Wubben-Moy and just stopped on the line by Zinsberger.