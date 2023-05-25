Manchester United transfer news: Harry Kane is club's number one target, with Declan Rice and Mason Mount on shortlist

Manchester United will try to sign Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Mason Mount this summer.

United's No 1 target is Tottenham striker Kane, who is the player that manager Erik ten Hag wants the most.

It is unlikely they will sign all three players and everything depends on United's impending takeover, with Qatari investors and INEOS' Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the running.

Kane, Rice and Mount are exactly the kind of characters United boss Ten Hag wants in the club's dressing room.

As Sky Sports News reported earlier this week, United have no interest in PSG forward Neymar, who has been offered to the Premier League club by intermediaries.

The Qatari bid for United, led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, have no summer targets. They are focusing on trying to buy the club and put an increased fourth bid in earlier this month.

If the group succeed in their takeover bid, that would not mean they will try to sign Neymar.

Image: Rice and Mount are close friends from their Chelsea youth days

Man Utd frontrunners to sign Chelsea's Mount

United have emerged as the leading contenders to sign Mason Mount - if he leaves Chelsea this summer.

Erik ten Hag's club are understood to be showing the strongest interest in the England midfielder, ahead of rivals Liverpool.

They are also understood to have made a number of inquiries over his potential availability this season and have been encouraged by his complicated situation at Stamford Bridge.

Mount's contract expires in 2024 and - with Chelsea wanting him to stay - there have been talks about a new deal over the course of a difficult campaign on the field for team and player.

Image: Mount came through the academy at Chelsea but could jump ship

The player must fit into the responsible wage structure Chelsea are trying to implement, however, and those discussions have so far not found an agreement.

It has led Liverpool to show interest in Mount, who is being represented by Wasserman's Neil Fewings, who - among others - represents Virgil Van Dijk and Jordan Henderson.

But Manchester United are now believed to have moved ahead of their rivals, with Newcastle also watching the situation closely along with Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to hold talks with Mount after his appointment as Chelsea's new manager, which may change the dynamic of the situation.

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino sees the midfielder as being integral to his plans and can influence his decision over whether to recommit to his boyhood club.

But if Mount sees his future elsewhere, Chelsea are prepared to sell him but will demand in excess of £70m for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal are expected to bid for West Ham captain Rice at the end of the season, with Chelsea's Mount and Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan among their summer midfield shortlist.

Internal discussions at the Emirates Stadium are continuing over the possibility of signing the England midfielder, who was of interest to the Gunners back in January.

Image: Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Ilkay Gundogan

Sky Sports News reported Rice has a "gentleman's agreement" that he can move in the summer - provided West Ham receive an offer worth £120m, be that in a transfer fee or a transfer fee plus players.

Rice has one year left on his contract at West Ham - with the option of a further year.

Arsenal also keeping an eye on Moises Caicedo's situation at Brighton. Arsenal had two bids rejected in January - the latest was worth £70m.

Caicedo has since signed a new contract at Brighton - but manager Roberto De Zerbi admitted to Sky Sports earlier this month that the player could leave in the summer.

Arsenal going for both Rice and Caicedo in the summer window has not been ruled out - but the prospect of bringing in both players would likely depend on money generated from possible sales.

Arsenal are also keeping an eye on a number of other midfielders, with Granit Xhaka expected to leave in the summer.

Gundogan is out of contract this summer - last month, he said talks with City were ongoing. City boss Pep Guardiola has made it clear he wants Gundogan to stay. Arteta worked closely with Gundogan when he was assistant to Guardiola at City.