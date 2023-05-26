Joaquin Gomez: From Luton to Finland, the coach following their rise from afar ahead of Championship play-off final

Luton Town are one game away from ending their 31-year exile from the top division. It is a journey that has taken them out of the Football League and back again, capturing the imagination of supporters everywhere – and those supporters are everywhere.

Among them is Joaquin Gomez, head coach of Finnish club SJK Seinajoki, the only unbeaten team in the country's top division. And a Hatter. He was the assistant manager to Nathan Jones for two-and-a-half years at Luton. He feels part of this journey too.

"Of course I will be watching on Saturday," Gomez tells Sky Sports.

Image: Joaquin Gomez alongside Nathan Jones during their time together at Luton

"I think it happens to everyone who has been to Luton. There are Luton fans everywhere now but it is because if you have been there at that club at some point in your career, it leaves something in you. It is always close to my heart.

"The Premier League would be unbelievable. For everyone around the world, it would be such a good message to be sent out that it is not all about money and resources. It is about having a vision and believing in that vision with hard work and consistency."

Gomez was at Luton when they won promotion from League Two just five years ago. "Those were the first steps. Everything was on a roll." They had missed out via the playoffs one year before. "One of the experiences that made us improve most."

That last-minute defeat to Blackpool was on his mind last week. "Watching the semi-final against Sunderland, I was as nervous as if I were there. The second half, at night, you had that feeling, is it going to turn the other way? I am so glad they did it. A massive achievement. It is unbelievable, the consistency."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Luton's win over Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final

Gomez picks out chief executive Gary Sweet and club legend Mick Harford but it underlines how special the Luton story is that there are so many familiar faces from the fourth tier. "Pretty much all the staff were there. There are still players who were there."

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, the Luton midfielder hoping to go from National League to Premier League with the club, even predates Gomez. He is the embodiment of the thread that runs through this club, a coherence that is lacking elsewhere in the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu on his incredible journey from non-league with Luton Town

"Seeing a player like Pelly scoring for a club in non-league and then, potentially, having the reward of playing for that club in the Premier League, it is unbelievable. It shows what can happen when you stick by your ideas for a long period of time.

"It is an unbelievable achievement and it shows the importance of a vision. They have not veered from their principles and ideas. They have always done it reasonably and progressively. It has paid off in a way that nobody would have expected."

Gomez had previously worked at Brighton, bearing witness to their rise too. When he started working at their academy, they were scrambling around five different venues. "By the time I left, the training ground had 14 pitches and you could get lost there."

Image: Luton won the Conference Premier in 2014 and are on the brink of the Premier League

The lesson from both clubs has not been lost on him.

"I have taken that with me. Everything in football seems so short-term. Lose and it all changes. The two places where there were processes in place, where there was a diligent way of approaching every part of the business, you can see where it takes them."

Gomez would like to think that he is part of a similar process in Finland. "Hopefully, we are following the same pattern." In charge of the youngest team in the top division, they have made a promising start, building on his impressive work of the previous season.

Finland might seem a curious choice for a Spaniard who had spent a decade working in England. "I like to think I have taken the best from both. The intensity and aggression and then the tactical approach." But he was ready to go anywhere to be a head coach.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"It is not where but what you do. I needed to find a place where I could make that next step. I was feeling in my last two years in England that I was getting ready for it. I was having that craving. It turned out in the end that Finland was that place."

He proved himself with a mid-table finish at Helsinki IFK. "We had the lowest budget in the league and five players so it was like a blank canvas but it meant I had the opportunity to do everything. I got stuck in and there was interest from other clubs."

The subsequent success at SJK has vindicated his bold step. "It is even better than I expected. Nathan used to say how much he loves his job and he is right. You are in a position to impact people's lives, players and supporters. It is a wonderful responsibility."

At 36, he is still the youngest coach in Finland's top division. "People are catching up! It will not be long. There are grey hairs coming." But he is ahead of schedule. A move to Sweden or Denmark could be next. The "ultimate goal" is a return to England.

"One day," he says. "Because there is nothing like English football."

Gomez will be among those enjoying a reminder of that on Saturday, his eyes transfixed to the screen as his old club Luton try to complete their own journey to the top. "I think they will do it. It is the athleticism, how robust they are, how powerful they are," he says.

"That is something that can take them a long way. It is just a shame it is not played at home at Luton because we have seen what a difference that can make. But I am pretty sure there will be 40,000 Luton fans in that stadium which will make it very loud."

A final thought as he reminisces and reflects? "Sometimes it is interesting where life takes you." That is true of Gomez and Luton.

Watch Coventry City vs Luton Town in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final live on Sky Sports Football this Saturday from 4pm; kick-off 4.45pm