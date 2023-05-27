Luton promoted to Premier League: Tom Lockyer celebrates from hospital after collapsing at Wembley

Luton captain Tom Lockyer was able to celebrate his team's promotion to the Premier League from hospital in a stable condition after collapsing during the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Lockyer fell to the ground untouched while backpedaling early in the game against Coventry and then seemed to collapse as he tried to get back up. The defender received medical attention for several minutes before being carried off on a stretcher.

During the game, Luton posted an update on social media, which stated: "After collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests. He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him."

His father Steve later posted a picture of his son surrounded by family and friends from hospital capturing Luton's historic moment.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Speaking after the game, Luton boss Rob Edwards told Sky Sports: "It feels incredible but the only thing I'm thinking of right now is Tom Lockyer. He's been immense for us this season. Health and family is the most important thing and I don't care right now until he is alright - I know he's alright.

"A few of the guys have spoken to him in hospital. He's getting really well looked after. That's where my head is at the moment. It felt a little bit wrong to celebrate at the time. I just felt emotional.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dan Potts shares what promotion to the Premier League means to Luton Town after playing for the club for nine years.

"I've got to say huge credit to Mark Robins and Coventry, and commiserations. I know how much they've been through and the job he's done has been incredible.

"It was so tight. You've not been able to separate us over three games, all the way to penalties. He deserves so much credit. The job he's done, I couldn't have done that. I know they'll be back stronger. Unbelievable fanbase, an amazing club. It was our day but I do feel for them as well.

"I am incredibly proud of my group of players. For Locks, who's been our best player this season, to go off after four or five minutes, for the lads then to organise themselves, deal with seeing their captain coming off like that emotionally in this atmosphere on the biggest day they dealt with that so well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fankaty Dabo's missed penalty in the shootout sees Luton Town beat Coventry in the Championship play-off final and seal promotion to the Premier League.

"Our performance after that in the first half was incredible."

Just nine years on from ending their five-season stretch in the Conference Premier, the Hatters are celebrating returning to the top-flight for the first time since 1992.

Previous point deductions and disappointments were left in the rear-view mirror at Wembley, where Jordan Clark's opener was cancelled out by Coventry favourite Gustavo Hamer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luton Town lift the Championship play-off winners' trophy after beating Coventry on penalties to seal promotion to the Premier League.

The match finished 1-1 after extra-time and Fankaty Dabo's penalty miss meant a famous 6-5 sudden-death shoot-out victory for jubilant Luton.

After the game, the Luton players held up Lockyer's No. 4 shirt during the celebrations.

Edwards added on his captain: "I can't speak highly enough of him and I'm really pleased he's ok."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Coventry and Luton.

"I'm gutted for Locks (Lockyer), he deserved to be there holding that trophy," Luton defender Dan Potts told Sky Sports. "Hopefully we'll be able to see him tonight."

Edwards' side took the lead after 23 minutes when Jordan Clark slammed home after excellent work by Elijah Adebayo on the left flank, but Gustavo Hamer - who was later taken off injured - fired a stylish equaliser, which forced extra time.

The 30 added minutes failed to produce a winner, with Fankaty Dabo's missed penalty sending the Hatters up to the Premier League for the first time in 31 years.

Image: Rob Edwards celebrates Luton's promotion

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet to Sky Sports: "I hope Locks is OK. My heart goes out to him. He's having tests in hospital. He's been monumental this season. It feels wrong to celebrate without him.

"I don't know how we recover that. We've got to celebrate it, there's 36,000 fans with us. This is also for them and the town of Luton. I've got loads of council members and people who are every bit with us on this journey and this is for them as well."

Saturday's victory caps a remarkable change in fortunes for Luton, who were playing in the fifth-tier Conference nine years ago after a decade of financial hardship. They are the first team to go from the top tier to non-league and back.

"I've completed football! I'll retire this summer," said Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, who has played for Luton at every level on their dizzying rise.

"It's been a journey, through the highs and lows but you've got to believe in yourself. Here I am, a Premier League player."

Luton will join Burnley and Sheffield United, who won automatic promotion as Championship winners and runners-up, in next season's Premier League.

Their Kenilworth Road stadium will host top-flight football for the first time since 1992, when they were relegated from the Football League First Division.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coventry manager Mark Robins was full of praise for both teams after his side lost to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final.

Coventry manager Mark Robins told Sky Sports: "Congratulations to Luton and their supporters, this is about them now. They've been fantastic all season. We gave them a game in the second half, we couldn't have played much worse in the first half. We got a goal and they were starting to rock, you could feel it.

"We gave everything. This has to be fuel for us moving forward. It takes a feeling like this to make the good times feel better.

"There is pain now but we have to acknowledge it's been a magnificent effort. We've lost one of the last 20 games in normal time, there is no shame in that."