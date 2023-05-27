WSL round-up: Rachel Daly equals goal record in Aston Villa win at Arsenal

Rachel Daly equalled the record for most goals in a WSL season by netting her 22nd goal of the campaign as Aston Villa beat Arsenal 2-0.

Daly struck in first-half stoppage time - securing the Golden Boot and emulating Vivianne Miedema's haul for Arsenal in the 2018-19 season.

Alisha Lehmann then made sure of Villa's first WSL win over Arsenal in the 49th minute, but the Gunners secured third place due to a superior goal difference over Manchester City, who finished fourth after holding on to beat Everton 3-2 in Izzy Christiansen's final match before retirement.

Khadija Shaw struck either side of Lauren Hemp's fine effort to put City three goals to the good before Lucy Hope and substitute Leonie Maier scored consolations for the Toffees.

Bethany England scored twice for Tottenham at West Ham, who claimed a 2-2 draw following Emma Snerle's curling strike and Kit Graham's own goal.