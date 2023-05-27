Reading Women 0-3 Chelsea Women: Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten fire Blues to fourth successive WSL title as Royals relegated

Goals from Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten fired Chelsea Women to a fourth successive WSL title on the final day of the season, beating Reading Women 3-0 as the Royals were relegated.

The Blues were two points ahead of Manchester United heading into the last fixtures of the 2022/23 season, knowing a win would see them to another league trophy.

It was ultimately an easy victory for the the Blues, with Kerr firing Chelsea ahead inside 18 minutes after a superb pass from Reiten. The Norway international then took advantage of an error at the back to fire home just before the break.

The second half was a quieter affair but was rounded off in style in the 88th minute as a superb ball over the top found the run of Kerr, who scored on the rebound after her initial effort hit the post.

It is also a third domestic double in a row for Emma Hayes' side, having also secured the Women's FA Cup trophy two weeks ago.

There was despair for the opponents though as Kelly Chambers' Reading were relegated to the Women's Championship after eight seasons in the WSL.

