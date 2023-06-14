Jude Bellingham transfer to Real Madrid: England midfielder completes move from Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham has completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

The England midfielder, who will become his country's most expensive player should the deal rise to the £115m price tag including add-ons, has signed a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real will pay an initial £88.5m for Bellingham, who will be presented as a Los Blancos player in a presentation on Thursday morning at 11am.

Bellingham leaves Dortmund after three seasons and was named Bundesliga Player of the Year in the most recent campaign.

In a farewell statement on the Dortmund website, Bellingham said: "Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years.

"It's been an honour to wear your jersey so many times, in big and small moments. Even though I look forward to my next destination, I will never forget the journey there. Once Borussia always Borussia. All the best for the future."

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke added: "We thank Jude for three years of passion for Borussia Dortmund. It was a fantastic time together.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Jude Bellingham joining Real Madrid, check out some of his most iconic celebrations during his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund

"We would also like to thank Real Madrid for the always fair and constructive discussions."

Image: Credit - AP Photo/Getty

When Bellingham was at the peak of his powers during the World Cup with England, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had his say on where he ranks as one of the best young midfielders in the world.

"Bellingham is one of them," the Italian said. "But I'll stick with my midfielders, who are very good, especially the youngsters."

It was a reminder, despite Bellingham being one of the most sought-after midfielders ahead of this summer transfer window, that Real Madrid are a club with plenty of pedigree in that position.

So where does Bellingham fit in? Is he even guaranteed a place in the Real starting line-up?

Read the full feature here!

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.