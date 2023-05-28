 Skip to content

Everton seal Premier League safety as Leicester and Leeds relegated on final day of the season

Everton beat Bournemouth on final day of the season to stay in the Premier League; 2015/16 champions Leicester relegated despite 2-1 victory over West Ham; Leeds lose 3-1 against Tottenham as survival bid falls short on final day; Already-relegated Southampton drew 4-4 with Liverpool

Sunday 28 May 2023 19:03, UK

Image: Abdoulaye Doucoure's winner kept Everton in the Premier League at the expense of Leicester and Leeds

Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship after Everton beat Bournemouth to preserve their top-flight status on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the most important goal of his career and possibly Everton's history to save the side from relegation with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Everton came into the final day with their fate in their hands, and Doucoure's stunning strike ensured there was nothing relegation rivals Leicester and Leeds could do to leapfrog the Toffees to safety.

Leicester City, who lifted the title seven years ago, became just the second former Premier League champions to be relegated, despite being West Ham 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were on course to stay in the Premier League at the halfway stage of the final-day fixtures after Harvey Barnes gave them the lead against West Ham and lifted them out of the bottom three, but Doucoure changed the complexion of the relegation picture in Everton's favour with his decisive strike.

Leeds United's bid to survive on the final day failed to get off the ground, with Harry Kane's second-minute opener inspiring Tottenham to a 4-1 victory at Elland Road which ended their three-season stay in the top-flight.

Leicester and Leeds join Southampton - who drew 4-4 with Liverpool on the final day - in next season's Championship after the Saints' 11-year spell in the top-flight ended following defeat to Fulham on May 13.

Everton safe, Leicester and Leeds down - Opta stats

  • Everton have avoided relegation from the Premier League, with next season now being their 70th consecutive season in the top-flight, the second-longest ever run by an English side (Arsenal ongoing 98 including next season).
  • Everton's Abdoulaye Doucouré has scored five Premier League goals this season, only netting more in 2017-18 (7). All five strikes have come in 15 games under Sean Dyche, after having scored none in 24 Premier League appearances under predecessor Frank Lampard.
  • Despite their 2-1 win Leicester have been relegated from the Premier League, just seven years after winning the top-flight title under Claudio Ranieri.
  • Leicester's relegation is their 12th from the top-flight of English football, with no side suffering the drop more (Birmingham City also 12).
  • Leeds suffered their seventh relegation from the top-flight, and first since 2003-04. Their 31 points this season was their second-lowest tally in a top-flight campaign (after 24 in 1946-47), when accounting for three points per win all-time.
