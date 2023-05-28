Leeds 1-4 Tottenham: Harry Kane nets twice to relegate Leeds from Premier League but Spurs miss out on Europe

Tottenham won 4-1 at Leeds in a result which saw the home side relegated from the Premier League but did not prove enough to earn Spurs a place in Europe.

Spurs got off to the perfect start when Harry Kane fired them into a second-minute lead, converting from 12 yards out after running on to Heung-min Son's square pass. The goal was the 350th of Kane's senior career.

Robin Koch and Rodrigo both headed wide the pick of Leeds' chances in the first half, and they were made to pay for it before some home fans had even returned to their seats after the interval.

Kane turned provider this time, flicking the ball over Liam Cooper before feeding Pedro Porro on the right, who shot low and hard and into the bottom left corner.

Leeds were offered a glimmer of hope when Jack Harrison reduced the deficit for Leeds in the 67th minute, firing a low angled shot into the far corner to make it 2-1.

But moments after scoring, Kane got his second of the game after combining again well with Porro on the counter and netting his 280th goal for Spurs.

And late substitute Lucas Moura, who leaves Tottenham at the end of his contract this summer, scored a wonderful solo goal to sign off from Spurs in fairytale style.

Leeds end the season 19th in the table. Aston Villa's victory over Brighton meant Spurs finished in eighth place, missing out on a place in next season's Europa Conference League.

How the Premier League table finished

How Spurs thrashed Leeds

Leeds went into the final day needing not only victory, but for relegation rivals Everton and Leicester to drop points and, since they both won, the Yorkshire club's 21st league defeat of the season was immaterial.

The ease with which Porro and Son combined to carve open the defence typified Leeds' season, with Kane finding space among headless chickens to hit the first nail into the home side's coffin.

Player ratings Leeds: Robles (5), Ayling (5), Forshaw (5), Koch (5), Cooper (4), Harrison (6), Rodrigo (6), Struijk (4), Kristensen (5), McKennie (4), Wober (4).



Subs: :Aaronson (5), Firpo (4), Rutter (5), Gnonto (4).



Tottenham: Forster (6), Skipp (6), Sanchez (6), Son (7), Kane (9), Royal (6), Kulusevski (7), Porro (8), Davies (6), Lenglet (7), Bissouma (7).



Subs: Sarr (7), Richarlison (6), Craig (6), Moura (8).



Player of the match: Harry Kane (9).

Koch spurned their best chance of the half, heading wayward from in front of goal from Rodrigo's brilliant cross before Pascal Struijk's shot was deflected for a corner.

Tottenham continually threatened on the break without creating any more first-half scoring chances, but they soon remedied that.

Team news Leeds: One change for Leeds as Liam Cooper replaced the injured Patrick Bamford in the staring XI

Tottenham: Pedro Porro came into the Spurs line-up in place of Arnaut Danjuma

Just as they had done in the first half, Leeds conceded inside the opening two minutes of the second as Kane brilliantly set up Porro, who arrowed a low shot into the far corner from a narrow angle to put the visitors 2-0 up.

Leeds gamely searched for a goal of their own and were rewarded when Harrison made space on the edge of the area to drill a low shot into the far corner.

But within two minutes Tottenham restored their two-goal advantage. Sanchez's simple long clearance caught Leeds' defence all at sea and Kane curled a neat finish inside the far post.

As Leeds fans vented their fury at their club's plight in the closing stages, Moura - on his last appearance for the north London club - completed the scoring after a mazy run from halfway before chants of 'Sack the board' rang out through the home terraces.

Leeds issue apology to fans

Leeds United statement issued shortly after relegation was confirmed:

"Everyone connected with Leeds United is deeply disappointed by the club's relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, after three seasons in the Premier League.

"Relegation is painful, and we apologise to our fanbase that the performances this season have not seen the club consolidate our status as we had all hoped.

"However, Leeds United remains in a strong position to build a team that can challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.

"We know things have not been good enough, we know we have to improve, but please be assured that behind the scenes we have worked hard to ensure that the past will not be repeated. Our focus is now on how we get straight back to the Premier League.

"Thank you for your unwavering support for the players and the badge, our objective is to continue to build the club into the one you deserve."

Mason: Important few weeks for Spurs

Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason:

"We scored some really good goals but also defended our box extremely well so overall really pleased with how it went. But obviously the bigger picture is disappointment with how the whole season has gone because we finished outside of Europe for the first time in a long time.

"We need to make sure that doesn't happen again."

"There are some huge decisions to make for the club. First of all, is to understand who we want to be and where we want to go, going forward. Then realising who fits that, members of staff and players as well. It's an important few weeks now and hopefully we make the right decisions."

On Harry Kane: "He probably doesn't get the appreciation that he should. The goals are outstanding, a 30-goal season in the Premier League is incredible. The overall performances are outstanding. To go through what happened at the World Cup from a mental point of view but to come back and do what he's done for the last five or six months speaks volumes for the player and person."

Leeds season verdict

Sky Sports' David Richardson:

Leeds escaped on the final day of last season but this time relegation felt inevitable - a four-manager campaign often does that.

Jesse Marsch was celebrating this time last year, Marcelo Bielsa's successor dramatically keeping the club up after a 12-game rescue mission.

A £140m summer spending spree, reinvesting the £100m raised from the sales of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, to bring in nine new players raised expectations that this season would be different. A further £45.5m in January on four more additions was another statement of intent, but Marsch was unable to mould his new-look side into a winning one.

He was sacked in February with the club above the bottom three only on goal difference, with their last victory coming in November. Marsch tried to implement a similar style to his teams at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig but he simply failed to fix Leeds' leaky defence.

Michael Skubala, the club's U21 head coach, had a forgettable three-game spell while Leeds scrambled for a replacement, settling on Javi Gracia. Results improved initially until Crystal Palace left Elland Road with a crushing 5-1 victory and Leeds never recovered from there.

Director of football Victor Orta was axed the day before Leeds hit the panic button and sacked Gracia for Sam Allardyce with four games remaining. Allardyce claimed in his first press conference he is "just as good" as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta, but four winless games later and Leeds' fate was sealed.

Taking only nine points away from home all season showed a lack of versatility and grit to grind out results. Key players like Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo were either injured or misfiring. Talent such as Wilfried Gnonto was underused.

Bielsa's legacy is the club being back in the Championship where he found them.

Tottenham season verdict

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Having clinched Champions League qualification ahead of Arsenal in May and opened the new campaign with a thumping 4-1 win over Southampton in August, few could have predicted quite how spectacularly Tottenham's season would unravel.

Spurs sat level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table in mid-September, the outlook seemingly bright, but a 3-1 reverse at the Emirates Stadium prompted a run which included seven losses in 12 Premier League games and they never really recovered.

Antonio Conte appeared increasingly detached and downbeat in the dugout and the situation came to a head when, having recovered from surgery to remove his gall bladder in March, he launched an extraordinary attack on his players after a late collapse against Southampton.

By that point, Tottenham had already lost all hope of silverware, crashing out of the FA Cup against second-tier Sheffield United, then exiting the Champions League with a lifeless performance at home to AC Milan in the second leg of their last-16 tie a week later.

Conte left under a cloud, only for the club to name his assistant Cristian Stellini as interim boss. It felt like another misstep and so it proved, the 49-year-old axed after a dismal 6-1 loss to Newcastle in which Spurs conceded five goals inside the first 21 minutes.

Still, though, there was no permanent appointment, with the popular but underqualified Ryan Mason next to step into the breach and Tottenham's dismal form continuing, despite the best efforts of Harry Kane, who somehow plundered 28 Premier League goals as his team-mates floundered.

Most supporters will just feel relieved that a nightmarish campaign is finally over but, with the club seemingly no closer to naming their next manager, and with Kane's future at the club once again in doubt, there is little clarity about where exactly they go next.

