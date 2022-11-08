When does the 2023/24 Premier League season start? Key dates, transfer window, winter break and more

The 2023/24 Premier League season will start on August 12 and finish on May 19, 2024; Schedule includes return of the mid-season player break which will take place between January 13-20; No two rounds of fixtures will take place within 48 hours of each other across Christmas and New Year
Tuesday 8 November 2022 14:38, UK
Dates for the 2023/24 Premier League season have been confirmed with a winter break set to return.
The Premier League season will kick-off on August 12 and conclude nine months later on May 19, 2024.
The start is one week later than the 2022/23 launch as the schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons.
However, the fixture list provides for a return of the mid-season player break which will take place between January 13-20.
In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Dates for next season's transfer windows are still to be confirmed. Sky Sports will bring you them as soon as they are known.
The Champions League will begin on June 27, 2023 Champions League and conclude with the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024.
Preliminary round semi-finals: June 27
Preliminary round final: June 30
First qualifying round: July 11/12 and 18/19
Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2
Third qualifying round: August 8/9 and 15
Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30
Matchday 1: September 19/20
Matchday 2: October 3/4
Matchday 3: October 24/25
Matchday 4: November 7/8
Matchday 5: November 28/29
Matchday 6: December 12/13
Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and16/17, 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April 30/May 1 and 7/8 May 7/8, 2024
Final: June 1, 2024
Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17
Play-offs: August 24 and 31
Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14
Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024
Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024
Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024
Final: May 22 2024
The Europa League will conclude at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.
First qualifying round: July 13 and 20
Second qualifying round: July 27 and August 3
Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17
Play-offs: August 24 and 31
Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14
Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024
Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024
Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024
Final: May 29, 2024
The hosts for the 2024 final are expected to be announced in May 2023.