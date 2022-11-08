When does the 2023/24 Premier League season start? Key dates, transfer window, winter break and more

Dates for the 2023/24 Premier League season have been confirmed with a winter break set to return.

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 Premier League season?

The Premier League season will kick-off on August 12 and conclude nine months later on May 19, 2024.

The start is one week later than the 2022/23 launch as the schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons.

However, the fixture list provides for a return of the mid-season player break which will take place between January 13-20.

In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

When does the transfer window open and close?

Image: Nottingham Forest signed 23 players in the 2022 summer transfer window

Dates for next season's transfer windows are still to be confirmed. Sky Sports will bring you them as soon as they are known.

You can keep up to date with the transfer window on Sky Sports with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog, and catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Key European and international dates

Image: The Champions League trophy is pictured during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 round of 16 draw, at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

The Champions League will begin on June 27, 2023 Champions League and conclude with the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024.

﻿Preliminary round semi-finals: June 27

﻿Preliminary round final: June 30

First qualifying round: July 11/12 and 18/19

Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2

Third qualifying round: August 8/9 and 15

Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30

Champions League group stage match dates:

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

When do the knockout stages of the Champions League start?

Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April 30/May 1 and 7/8 May 7/8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024

Europa League 2023/24 match schedule

Image: The Europa League will conclude at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland

When are the 2023/24 Europa League qualifiers?

﻿Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

When are the 2023/24 Europa League group stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

When is the 2023/24 Europa League knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 22 2024

The Europa League will conclude at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.

Europa Conference League 2023/24 schedule

Image: Jose Mourinho won the Europa Conference League with Roma

When are the ECL qualification rounds?

First qualifying round: July 13 and 20

Second qualifying round: July 27 and August 3

Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

When are the ECL group stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

When is the ECL knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 29, 2024

The hosts for the 2024 final are expected to be announced in May 2023.