Premier League 2023/24 fixtures, dates, schedule: Champions Manchester City kick off new season at Burnley

Thursday 15 June 2023 09:14, UK
Manchester City face a reunion with Vincent Kompany as the champions kick off the 2023/24 Premier League season away at newly-promoted Burnley on Friday, August 11.
Last season's Sky Bet Championship winners have been handed a daunting first assignment on their return to the top flight as Pep Guardiola's treble-winners travel to Turf Moor on Friday Night Football.
The game is the first instalment of a bumper opening weekend live on Sky Sports, as Newcastle host Aston Villa on Saturday Night Football, Tottenham travel to Brentford and Mauricio Pochettino takes on Liverpool in his first game as Chelsea manager on Super Sunday, and Manchester United entertain Wolves on the first Monday Night Football of the season.
Newly-promoted Sheffield United host Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, while Luton Town travel to Brighton for their first-ever Premier League game. Arsenal host Nottingham Forest, West Ham travel to Bournemouth and Everton host Fulham to complete the first round of fixtures.
The Premier League season concludes on May 19, with Manchester City vs West Ham and Arsenal vs Everton among the final-day fixtures.
Champions and runners-up in 2022/23, Manchester City and Arsenal meet on October 7 at the Emirates before the Gunners travel to the Etihad on March 30.
The first north London derby of the season takes place at the Emirates Stadium on September 23, with Arsenal travelling to Tottenham for the return fixture on April 27 - the fourth-last game of the campaign.
Liverpool host Everton in the first Merseyside derby on October 21, before making the short trip to Goodison Park on March 16. Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on October 28, with the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium on March 2.
Rivals Manchester United and Liverpool meet on December 16 and April 6, Manchester City and Liverpool renew their rivalry on November 25 and March 9, and Brighton and Crystal Palace lock horns in the M23 derby on December 23 and February 3.
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League season:
Friday August 11
Burnley vs Manchester City - kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
Saturday August 12
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 12.30pm
Bournemouth vs West Ham - kick-off 3pm
Brighton vs Luton - kick-off 3pm
Everton vs Fulham - kick-off 3pm
Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 3pm
Newcastle vs Aston Villa - kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
Sunday August 13
Brentford vs Tottenham - kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
Chelsea vs Liverpool - kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
Monday August 14
Manchester United vs Wolves - kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
Sunday May 19
Arsenal vs Everton
Brentford vs Newcastle
Brighton vs Manchester United
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest
Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Liverpool vs Wolves
Luton vs Fulham
Manchester City vs West Ham
Sheffield United vs Tottenham
The Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.
A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.