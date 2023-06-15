Premier League 2023/24 fixtures, dates, schedule: Champions Manchester City kick off new season at Burnley

Manchester City face a reunion with Vincent Kompany as the champions kick off the 2023/24 Premier League season away at newly-promoted Burnley on Friday, August 11.

Last season's Sky Bet Championship winners have been handed a daunting first assignment on their return to the top flight as Pep Guardiola's treble-winners travel to Turf Moor on Friday Night Football.

The game is the first instalment of a bumper opening weekend live on Sky Sports, as Newcastle host Aston Villa on Saturday Night Football, Tottenham travel to Brentford and Mauricio Pochettino takes on Liverpool in his first game as Chelsea manager on Super Sunday, and Manchester United entertain Wolves on the first Monday Night Football of the season.

Newly-promoted Sheffield United host Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, while Luton Town travel to Brighton for their first-ever Premier League game. Arsenal host Nottingham Forest, West Ham travel to Bournemouth and Everton host Fulham to complete the first round of fixtures.

The Premier League season concludes on May 19, with Manchester City vs West Ham and Arsenal vs Everton among the final-day fixtures.

Champions and runners-up in 2022/23, Manchester City and Arsenal meet on October 7 at the Emirates before the Gunners travel to the Etihad on March 30.

The first north London derby of the season takes place at the Emirates Stadium on September 23, with Arsenal travelling to Tottenham for the return fixture on April 27 - the fourth-last game of the campaign.

Liverpool host Everton in the first Merseyside derby on October 21, before making the short trip to Goodison Park on March 16. Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on October 28, with the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium on March 2.

Rivals Manchester United and Liverpool meet on December 16 and April 6, Manchester City and Liverpool renew their rivalry on November 25 and March 9, and Brighton and Crystal Palace lock horns in the M23 derby on December 23 and February 3.

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League season:

Friday August 11

Burnley vs Manchester City - kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday August 12

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs West Ham - kick-off 3pm

Brighton vs Luton - kick-off 3pm

Everton vs Fulham - kick-off 3pm

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 3pm

Newcastle vs Aston Villa - kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Sunday August 13

Brentford vs Tottenham - kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Liverpool - kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Monday August 14

Manchester United vs Wolves - kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Sunday May 19

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Manchester United

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolves

Luton vs Fulham

Manchester City vs West Ham

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

The Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.