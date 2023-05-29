Barnsley: Were Michael Duff's Tykes unlucky with VAR in their League One play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday?

Two controversial decisions went against Barnsley in their League One play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley - were they unlucky with VAR?

Michael Duff's Tykes were denied a penalty less than two minutes in to the second half, when Lee Gregory tried to thump the ball away from his own 18-yard box, but completely missed the ball and caught Liam Kitching instead.

Referee Tim Robinson waved penalty appeals away, with his decision soon upheld by VAR Tony Harrington.

Three minutes later, Robinson showed Adam Phillips a straight red card for a foul, incidentally on Gregory. Again, VAR intervened and again, the decision was upheld, leaving the Tykes playing with 10 for the remainder of the final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory escaped punishment as his attempted clearance catches the leg of Barnsley's Liam Kitching, but the referee and VAR decided not to award the Tykes a penalty

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips is shown a red card for his challenge on Lee Gregory in the League One play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley, with the decision confirmed after VAR review

Speaking in his post-match press conference, a composed Duff admitted he had not seen either incident back, but word had filtered through that his side had been unfortunate with the VAR's decisions.

"I've had enough messages on my phone to tell me that, in other people's opinions, they were wrong decisions. I spoke to Jobi [McAnuff] and Clinton Morrison at half-time and they both said it wasn't a penalty and it wasn't a red card," he said.

"I thought it was a booking, it's a mistimed tackle. I don't think there's any malice in it or intent to hurt the player. I think he's gone to take the ball and the lad's just nicked it away from him. I don't know where's he hit him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One play-off final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday

"I've had enough text messages from people that I trust as well that wouldn't just say it for the sake of saying it. We've not had a penalty all season and to not get what we believe is a penalty in the biggest game of all is a real bugbear.

"The first half was a pretty turgid affair to watch, I'd imagine. They made it really horrible, went back to front and we got sucked into that, but we believed that, the longer the game went on, we would have grown stronger and stronger.

"We played 70 minutes with 10 men and it was their players going down with cramp.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barnsley boss Michael Duff reflects on a heart breaking afternoon for the Tykes following a last-second defeat in the play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday

"Even then we created some good chances; hit the crossbar, Luca [Connell] had an unbelievable chance. There's no guarantee we would have won the penalty shootout, but it would have been a fairer way to lose.

"It's a cruel game. Frustration is the overriding emotion again. I thought the players gave absolutely everything today, that's all you can ask for in an arena like there. There are obviously going to be regrets, but they did everything they could.

"There's lots of tears - they are a young group and sometimes in football, you've got to learn the hard way."

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said he had not seen a replay of either incident, but that the red card decision could well have turned the game in Barnsley's favour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after their heroic League One play-off final victory, Sheffield Wednesday manager reveals just how they pulled off a stunning comeback in the semi-finals against Peterborough

"The red card looked like it caught us all by surprise and I can only imagine they looked at it and thought it was a dangerous challenge," he said.

"Those two moments changed the flow of the game. When they went down to 10 men, I thought it rocked us because I thought the occasion was getting to us and I just wanted us to show a little bit more composure on the ball.

"They threw more caution to the wind, so the onus was even more on Sheffield Wednesday to go and win the game."

What the pundits made of the two decisions

On the penalty not given...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports EFL panel discuss Barnsley's penalty appeal and why VAR didn't suggest for the referee to take a second look at the incident before the Tykes suffered defeat in the play-off final

Former Barnsley winger Adam Hammill on Sky Sports Football:

"Barnsley have every right to feel aggrieved today. I thought it was a stonewall penalty and I think if the referee looked at it again he might have given it."

Jobi McAnuff on Sky Sports Football:

"We have the luxury of VAR in the final to give the referee the opportunity of seeing it again. Otherwise you argue what is the point in having it. You see the contact there. It's a foul. No doubt about it, it's a penalty.

"For me it's a hard one in real time to see. So the VAR has to recommend the referee goes and has a look at it."

On the red card given...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports panel discuss Adam Phillips' red card for Barnsley and whether his challenge on Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory was worthy of a red card or not

Clinton Morrison on Sky Sports Football:

"It's difficult for the referee because he has jumped a bit, and his trailing leg has caught him. Just like the other one, go and have a look and see if you've made the right decision."

Hammill on Sky Sports Football:

"It's a difficult one. In real time it looked like a bad challenge. But you have the benefit of looking back at it. He's gone to play the ball, the lad has nicked it away from him and he's caught it with the trailing foot."

McAnuff on Sky Sports Football:

"If you get a room full of footballers to look at that, the vast majority would say that it's not a red card. It was reckless, but he hasn't endangered him. The contact was minimal, and the referee should have been sent over again [to the monitor].

"For me it's a wrong decision again."

Like father, like son: History repeated for the Windass family

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Father and son Dean Windass and Josh Windass speak to Sky Sports after Josh's late heroics for Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley in the League One play-off final

Josh Windass on Sky Sports Football:

"It was probably the worst standard of game you will ever watch. The standard from both teams was shocking. We worked all week on me playing off the front and trying to get to the edge of the box for cutbacks and thankfully it paid off.

"With five minutes to go I thought it was going to penalties. I was getting scared! I was just thinking on the pitch, 'try and do something', but nothing was coming. Luckily last minute, Gregory's done all the work and I just put it in.

"People just think you are only in the game because of your old man who played. He [his Dad] needs to lose a few pounds then he'll be alright [to play]."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 15 years and 5 days on from Dean Windass' Wembley heroics for Hull City, Josh Windass put his own stamp on history as his last-gasp header won promotion for Sheffield Wednesday to the Championship in the final seconds of extra-time

Dean Windass on Sky Sports Football:

"It's absolutely incredible. I said this morning he'll get the winner. I can't believe he's actually headed it because he loves his hair too much. I'm the proudest man in the world. There are no words."