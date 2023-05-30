Wales squad: David Brooks called up to Rob Page's side for first time since cancer diagnosis ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers

David Brooks has been called up to the Wales squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey for the first time since getting the all clear following his diagnosis with blood cancer.

Bournemouth's attacking midfielder Brooks, who was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma, made his return to club football in March of this year after getting the all clear from cancer 12 months ago.

It is the 23-year-old's first international call-up since October 2021, the same month in which he was diagnosed with the illness.

Brooks has made six appearances for Bournemouth since his return, including hour-long outings in the Cherries' last two matches of the season.

Elsewhere in the Wales squad, captain Aaron Ramsey is included and there are returns for Brennan Johnson and Ben Davies, who were left out of the March squad with injuries.

Image: Brooks returned to action for Bournemouth in March of this year

Neco Williams has also been called up after picking up a season-ending jaw injury for Nottingham Forest last month.

There is no place for Tom Lockyer, who was in line for a recall but collapsed early in Luton's Championship play-off final win over Coventry on Saturday.

Uncapped players Joe Low, Morgan Fox, Luke Harris and Liam Cullen have also been named in the Wales squad.

Rob Page's side take on Armenia and Turkey in their Euro 2024 qualifiers next month. Wales take on Armenia in Cardiff on June 16 before travelling to Samsun for their second game three days later.

Wales squad for June Euro 2024 qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessy (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Low (Bristol City), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Morgan Fox (unattached), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jordan James (Birmingham), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich), Aaron Ramsey (captain, Nice)

Forwards: Harry Wilson (Fulham), Ollie Cooper (Swansea), Luke Harris (Fulham), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Liam Cullen (Swansea), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Tom Bradshaw (Millwall)