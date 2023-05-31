Mark Flekken: Brentford sign Freiburg goalkeeper in £11m deal as David Raya price set at £40m

Brentford have completed a deal to sign Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken for £11m.

The Netherlands international has agreed a four-year contract with the west London club and becomes the Bees' first signing of the summer transfer window.

"We're very happy to have signed Mark," said Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

"He's a player with a lot of quality who will strengthen our goalkeeper group. He has big experience and joins us after two great seasons with Freiburg, who have just had a top season in the Bundesliga, finishing fifth and qualifying for the Europa League.

"He was a big part of the team there and now he's coming to us and will hopefully make the group better and the team better. He's a very good shot-stopper and comfortable with the ball at his feet. His distribution is very impressive."

Speaking to the Brentford official website, Flekken added: "If you had told me seven years ago when I was in the third division of Germany that, one day, I would be playing in the Premier League, I would have probably knocked you down!

"But it's a dream come true and my next big step. And I hope we can take the next steps as a squad and as a club as well.

"I'm a ball-playing goalkeeper. I try to bring calmness into the squad and I'll always try to direct the guys in front of me - I'll help them to help me.

"The only way to achieve as much as possible is together, so that's one of the key things I want to bring."

Raya price set at £40m

Image: David Raya could leave Brentford this summer

Frank confirmed on Sunday that current No 1 David Raya is the only 'keeper up for sale.

The Spain international has one year left on his contract and has refused several offers from the Bees for an extension.

"We only have one player for sale, that's the one that's been talked about. That's David," said Frank.

"He's £40m. The rest? We are a selling club, but they need to be crazy high amounts if we want anyone to leave. Everyone here is very happy at Brentford."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of David Raya's best saves in the Premier League for Brentford. The Bees' Spanish goalkeeper Raya has been linked with moves away from the west London club

Brentford secured a top-half finish in the Premier League last season and missed out on Europa Conference League football on the final day of the campaign.