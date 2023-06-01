Mason Mount: Manchester United to approach Chelsea over transfer deal this week

Mason Mount's Chelsea contract expires in June 2024; He is one of a number of midfielders Man Utd are looking at; Personal terms are not expected to be a problem if a deal can be struck; Mount has won the Champions League and Club World Cup with Chelsea since graduating from the academy
Thursday 1 June 2023 11:42, UK
Manchester United are expected to formally approach Chelsea about the signing of midfielder Mason Mount.
It is thought internal discussions over a potential offer are continuing, with Mount one of a number of midfielders United are looking at in what is seen as a priority position this summer.
If a deal can be struck, it is thought personal terms are not expected to be a problem.
Mount's Chelsea contract is due to end in June 2024. Manchester United have made a number of enquiries over his potential availability this season and have been encouraged by his complicated situation at Stamford Bridge.
Mount last played for Chelsea in April before undergoing surgery on a pelvic injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season. He appeared to be saying his goodbyes following Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United that ended a dismal campaign.
The 24-year-old, a Chelsea academy graduate, has lifted the Champions League and Club World Cup since breaking into the senior team. He also in featured three successive FA Cup finals and their League Cup final loss to Liverpool on penalties last year.
Mount has played 36 times for England and started in the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.
Chelsea have rejected outright a £30m bid from Brighton to sign Levi Colwill permanently.
Chelsea have no plans to sell the young centre-back this summer. The bid was equal to Brighton's club-record signing Joao Pedro, who has already joined from Watford.
Colwill impressed on loan at Brighton last season - but it looks as though new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has him in his plans.
He is widely considered by coaches and scouts to be emerging as the best young left-footed English centre-back.