Mason Mount: Manchester United to approach Chelsea over transfer deal this week

Manchester United are expected to formally approach Chelsea about the signing of midfielder Mason Mount.

It is thought internal discussions over a potential offer are continuing, with Mount one of a number of midfielders United are looking at in what is seen as a priority position this summer.

If a deal can be struck, it is thought personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Mount's Chelsea contract is due to end in June 2024. Manchester United have made a number of enquiries over his potential availability this season and have been encouraged by his complicated situation at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount took time to walk around an empty Stamford Bridge after Chelsea's final game of the season - was he saying goodbye to the Bridge?

Mount last played for Chelsea in April before undergoing surgery on a pelvic injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season. He appeared to be saying his goodbyes following Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United that ended a dismal campaign.

The 24-year-old, a Chelsea academy graduate, has lifted the Champions League and Club World Cup since breaking into the senior team. He also in featured three successive FA Cup finals and their League Cup final loss to Liverpool on penalties last year.

Roy Keane hopes Manchester United can close the gap next season with challenging for the title against neighbours Manchester City but believes the Red Devils would have to get their recruitment right to have any chance of doing so.

Mount has played 36 times for England and started in the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

Image: Levi Colwill impressed on loan at Chelsea

Chelsea have rejected outright a £30m bid from Brighton to sign Levi Colwill permanently.

Chelsea have no plans to sell the young centre-back this summer. The bid was equal to Brighton's club-record signing Joao Pedro, who has already joined from Watford.

Colwill impressed on loan at Brighton last season - but it looks as though new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has him in his plans.

He is widely considered by coaches and scouts to be emerging as the best young left-footed English centre-back.