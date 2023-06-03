FA Cup final: Pep Guardiola talks treble at last after Man City beat Man Utd at Wembley thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's double

Pep Guardiola is finally ready to talk about the treble after Manchester City saw off Manchester United with a 2-1 win in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Two volleys from Ilkay Gundogan, the first of them coming after just 12 seconds, allowed the Premier League champions to complete the domestic double.

With Inter awaiting Manchester City in Istanbul next Saturday, the opportunity is there to match Manchester United's historic feat of 1999.

"Now is the first time we can talk about the treble," Guardiola told the BBC. "Against United, it was special for our city, for our fans. We performed really well. Really, really well. I am so pleased."

Gundogan, City's captain, was the hero and Guardiola paid tribute to a player who is out of contract this summer.

"What a season. The skills are there but it is the special mentality. When you have these players who play the game like a friendly game, they handle the pressure like, OK, let's have fun, you are becoming a good, good team. Otherwise, you cannot do it."

There had been a scare for City when Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot against the run of play, Jack Grealish having been penalised for handball in the box.

"I don't know how it is a penalty," said Grealish afterwards. "I am not even looking at the ball. Anyway, Gundo saved me..."

Image: Ilkay Gundogan celebrates with John Stones after scoring his side's second goal

That winning goal, with his left foot, underlined Gundogan's reputation as a clutch player - his sixth goal in six games at this decisive stage of the season. But it was his first that was a record-breaker - the fastest in an FA Cup final.

"We know how we play and how we want to do the kick-off,," Gundogan explained. "We aimed for that, for Erling and then to attack quick. For the first time this season, we've scored. The ball was placed amazingly for me and I had to hit it. Amazing."

Speaking to the BBC about his future, Gundogan added: "To be honest, I don't need these days to feel appreciated and special in this club. That's why I've been here seven years, with the up and downs we've had so far. Nothing is decided yet."

The Germany international was the undoubted player of the match thanks to his goals but the performance of John Stones also drew praise from Guardiola.

"Incredible," he added. "Incredible how he is playing lately. He gave us the opportunity to play in this certain way. Without him, it would be more difficult."

Fernandes: City deserved to win

The mood in the Manchester United camp was understandably rather different, their hopes of a second domestic trophy of the season dashed.

Erik ten Hag can still count his first campaign as a qualified success given the club's Carabao Cup triumph and with their third-placed finish in the Premier League ensuring Champions League qualification for next season. But Fernandes was only frustrated afterwards.

"Everyone is down," said the captain.

"It is really difficult. We wanted to end the season in a different way. It was not possible. Obviously, it is not a successful season overall but it is a good season.

"We need to understand there is a long way to go to win bigger trophies.

"We started the game in a really bad way but we came back to the game. In the second half, again we concede an early goal. We still had some chances where we could have scored but we didn't.

"In the end, City are a deserved winner."​​​​​​

