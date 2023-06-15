Luton Town: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Luton Town's return to the top flight sees them take on Brighton at the Amex in their opening Saturday of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The newly promoted side, who beat Coventry City on penalties in the Championship playoff final, travel to Chelsea on August 26, while November brings back-to-back encounters with Liverpool (h) and Manchester United (a) on November 4 and 11 respectively.

The Hatters host Arsenal and Manchester City at Kenilworth Road at the start of December, while that month then ends with the visit of Chelsea.

In February, Rob Edwards' side host Manchester United and face Liverpool at Anfield, before trips to the Emirates and the Etihad in April.

The Hatters end their campaign when Fulham come to Kenilworth Road on May 19.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: Brighton (a) - kick-off 3pm

19: Burnley (h)

26: Chelsea (a)

September

2: West Ham (h)

16: Fulham (a)

23: Wolves (h)

30: Everton (a)

October

7: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

21: Nottingham Forest (a)

28: Aston Villa (a)

November

4: Liverpool (h)

11: Manchester United (a)

25: Crystal Palace (h)

December

2: Brentford (a)

5: Arsenal (h)

9: Manchester City (h)

16: Bournemouth (a)

23: Newcastle United (h)

26: Sheffield United (a)

30: Chelsea (h)

January

13: Burnley (a)

30: Brighton (h)

February

3: Newcastle United (a)

10: Sheffield United (h)

17: Manchester United (h)

24: Liverpool (a)

March

2: Aston Villa (h)

9: Crystal Palace (a)

16: Nottingham Forest (h)

30: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

April

2: Arsenal (a)

6: Bournemouth (h)

13: Manchester City (a)

20: Brentford (h)

27: Wolves (a)

May

4: Everton (h)

11: West Ham (a)

19: Fulham (h)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.