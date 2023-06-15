Manchester United: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Manchester United will start the 2023/24 season against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football on August 14, live on Sky Sports.

Erik ten Hag's side, who finished last third in the Premier League last season, then face a trip to Tottenham on August 19 and the visit of Nottingham Forest on August 26 before heading to Arsenal on September 2.

Man Utd's first Manchester derby is on October 28 when they welcome treble-winning Man City to Old Trafford with the return fixture taking place on March 2 at the Etihad.

Liverpool host Man Utd at Anfield - the venue of last season's 7-0 thrashing - on December 16 while Ten Hag's side play their bitter rivals at Old Trafford on April 6.

Over the festive period, Man Utd take on Aston Villa at home on Boxing Day before a trip to Nottingham Forest on December 30.

Man Utd face a potentially tough run-in with Arsenal heading to Old Trafford for the penultimate game of the season on May 11, sandwiched in between away trips to Crystal Palace on May 4 and then Brighton on May 19, their final fixture.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Wolves (h) - live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm

19: Tottenham (a)

26: Nottingham Forest (h)

September

2: Arsenal (a)

16: Brighton (h)

23: Burnley (a)

30: Crystal Palace (h)

October

7: Brentford (h)

21: Sheffield United (a)

28: Manchester City (h)

November

4: Fulham (a)

11: Luton Town (h)

25: Everton (a)

December

2: Newcastle (a)

6: Chelsea (h)

9: Bournemouth (h)

16: Liverpool (a)

23: West Ham (a)

26: Aston Villa (h)

30: Nottingham Forest (a)

January

13: Tottenham (h)

30: Wolves (a)

February

3: West Ham (h)

10: Aston Villa (a)

17: Luton Town

24: Fulham (h)

March

2: Manchester City (a)

9: Everton (h)

16: Sheffield United (h)

30: Brentford (a)

April

3: Chelsea (a)

6: Liverpool (h)

13: Bournemouth (a)

20: Newcastle (h)

27: Burnley (h)

May

4: Crystal Palace (a)

11: Arsenal (h)

19: Brighton (a)

The Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and 16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April 30/May and 7/8 May, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024