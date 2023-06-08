West Ham win Europa Conference League: David Moyes hails his greatest night | 'An incredible journey'

West Ham boss David Moyes handed his Europa Conference League winners’ medal to his father after hailing his first major trophy win as the best night of his career.

Jarrod Bowen's last-minute winner saw West Ham seal a dramatic and historic 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the final in Prague as the Hammers secured a first piece of silverware since 1980's FA Cup, and a first European trophy since 1965.

Moyes' dad, 87-year-old David Snr, has been on every step of West Ham's European tour and joined his son on the pitch after the final whistle.

Image: Declan Rice lifts the trophy after West Ham win the Europa Conference League

Image: Moyes handed his winner's medal to his father after the game

"He was the first one, I thought I should get it round his neck," said the jubilant West Ham boss. "He's watched a lot over the years and I hope he enjoyed it."

Moyes added: "He's still going strong, still wants to come to the game. It's great, it was a great moment to have your family at the game.

"These sorts of moments as a manager don't come around too often. You have to work very hard.

"The family, from young boys, they always want to support you. You don't get enough good moments in football sometimes but today is a great moment for us."

Just nine weeks ago Moyes watched as the away fans unfurled a 'Moyes Out' banner during a 1-0 win over Fulham, which likely saved his job.

Now the manager, who has helped end West Ham's 43-year wait for a trophy, has written his name in the east London club's folklore, joining Ron Greenwood and John Lyall as trophy-winning Hammers managers. A place in next season's Europa League means the club has qualified for Europe three seasons in a row, for the first time.

Image: Moyes and Declan Rice lift the Europa League Conference trophy

He told BT Sport: "I would have to say it's my best day in management because the moments you get to celebrate, have your family here, and win in the last few minutes of the game - we did that against Alkmaar as well - they don't happen often. Tonight was brilliant, it's a great feeling.

"If someone said when I took the job three years ago that we would avoid relegation, we would finish in Europe, they would probably have said you're mad. Then, to do it two years in a row and get to a semi-final, then to get to a final… wow.

"And yes, we know this year's not been great in terms of how our Premier League form has gone, but this competition has been great for us. The players have been remarkable, what they have done."

Image: Moyes hailed his first major trophy win as the best night of his career

"I actually think the last two years have been an incredible journey," Moyes said.

"It's an incredible achievement to do so well in Europe, you look at some of the very good teams who find it a struggle. It's great credit, we've turned a disappointing season into a super season."

Bowen on winning moment: 'Best moment of my career'

West Ham's match-winner Bowen admitted was close to tears as he celebrated scoring the goal which won West Ham the Europa Conference League.

Bowen raced on to Lucas Paqueta's brilliant pass in the 90th minute and slotted past Pietro Terracciano to score his 13th goal of the campaign and spark wild West Ham celebrations.

Bowen told BT Sport: "You always say you want to score in the last minute and to do it here in front of these fans, I thought I was going to cry.

"I'm so happy. We haven't had the best season, myself included, but to do it tonight, I'm over the moon.

"I think in my position you make that run 10 times you might get that ball once. As soon as you get it you've got to put it away."

Image: Jarrod Bowen celebrates after scoring West Ham's late winner against Fiorentina

The England international added: "I can't sum it up, it's the best feeling I've had in my career.

"When I went through I had a lot of time and it was just about making sure you put it in. The keeper came out and I think I fell over, I looked up and the ball was going in and I thought 'no, this isn't happening'.

"I spoke to my family before and said 'imagine scoring a goal in the last minute'. To bring a trophy to this club is the best moment of my career.

"The fans as well, seeing them after the game I was a bit lost for words. It's the best feeling of my life, never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd win a European trophy.

"I'm so buzzing, all of us are just going to go mad I think. You have to celebrate. When the final whistle went I just thought' this party is going to be crazy. I'm just a little boy from Leominster who never thought I'd be talking like this. My family are crying and it just shows me how far I've come."

"Never [have I felt like this in my life]. This is the biggest game of my career. The emotion, there was time for one more chance. I'm just so happy. I'm over the moon. I'm thinking of the party tonight. Listen to it. Listen."