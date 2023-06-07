Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham: Jarrod Bowen's late goal clinches Europa Conference League glory for Hammers

Jarrod Bowen's last-minute goal clinched Europa Conference League glory for West Ham with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the final in Prague.

Bowen latched onto Lucas Paqueta's pass and fired home a low finish to spark delirious West Ham celebrations at the Fortuna Arena and secure the club's first piece of major silverware in 43 years.

Earlier, Said Benrahma's 67th-minute penalty had been cancelled out by a quickfire strike by Giacomo Bonaventura, but David Moyes' side showed impressive resilience, withstanding heavy pressure at times during the game and then striking in the 90th minute.

The victory ends a wait of more than four decades for major silverware and means they have won a European trophy for the second time in their history following the club's UEFA Cup Winners' Cup triumph in 1965. It also guarantees their place in next year's Europa League.

Full match report to follow...