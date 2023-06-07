Europa Conference League final: Arrests made after fighting in Prague ahead of West Ham vs Fiorentina

Czech police arrest more than 30 people as violence mars build-up to Europa Conference League final between West Ham and Fiorentina in Prague; Hammers fans attacked by group of men dressed in black

Police in Prague have arrested more than 30 people after violence broke out ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League final between West Ham and Fiorentina.

It is thought a group of West Ham fans were drinking in a bar in the centre of the city when they were attacked by large numbers of men dressed all in black. As other West Ham supporters arrived on the scene, riot police moved in to keep the rival groups apart.

Czech police confirmed three people were injured and one policeman was also attacked.

They said in a statement: "Italy fans attacked West Ham fans in a bar in Rytirska Street, injuring three. One policeman was also attacked.

Image: Czech police confirmed three people were injured

"We have restricted the personal freedom of 16 people and we are currently investigating the whole incident."

Around 20,000 West Ham fans are in Prague, the majority without tickets, for the final between the Hammers and Fiorentina which kicks off at Slavia Prague's Eden Arena at 9pm local time.

Violence already marred the end of West Ham's semi-final second-leg victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, when home supporters attempted to get at a group of the players' family and friends in one of the main stands.

An eyewitness told Sky News: "There were five or 10 Italian guys running across the street, they had some weapons. They were attacking each other, there were a lot of fireworks going off and so much glass.

"Two or three English people were hurt, but that's it."