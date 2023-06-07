Jude Bellingham transfer: Real Madrid agree deal for England midfielder with Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid have agreed to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £88.5m.

Dortmund say the figure for Bellingham could surpass £115m with add-ons, making him the most expensive British player ever at the age of just 19.

Bellingham, who moved to Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham in 2020, had interest from Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, but Real appear to have won the race for his signature.

The midfielder was named the Bundesliga's Player of the Year for the past season as Dortmund agonisingly missed out on the title to rivals Bayern Munich on the final day.

