Demarai Gray: Fulham keen on Everton forward

Fulham are interested in signing Everton forward Demarai Gray, Sky Sports News understands.

The West London club have inquired about his potential availability this summer.

The 26-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract at Goodison Park. There is an option to extend it until 2025, however.

Everton's stance regarding Gray's future at the club is unknown at this stage.

Gray was signed from Bayer Leverkusen for just £1.7m in 2021 and last season, one in which the team's battle to avoid relegation to the Championship went all the way down to the final game, he contributed six goals and one assist in 36 matches in all competitions.

