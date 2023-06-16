Germany falter against Poland as France maintain perfect European Qualifying record

Germany faltered again as they lost 1-0 to Poland in an international friendly, while France maintained their perfect European Qualifying record against Gibraltar.

The Euro 2024 hosts continued their disappointing run less than a year before they host the continental tournament.

Jakub Kiwior's bouncing header snatched only the second victory for the hosts over the Germans in 90 years with Germany now having won only three of their last 10 international matches.

The Germans, who needed two late goals to rescue a 3-3 draw against Ukraine on Monday, were almost caught out when Jakub Blaszczykowski chased down a deep cross but Malick Thiaw's well-timed tackle denied the 37-year-old at the edge of the box.

The hosts kept breaking through the shaky German backline with Jakub Kaminski's shot from a tight angle saved by 'keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

He was beaten in the 31st minute when Kiwior's glancing header bounced off the ground first and then floated past Ter Stegen who got a hand to the ball but could not push it wide.

The Germans piled on the pressure after the restart and threatened with Robin Gosens before Joshua Kimmich saw his effort bounce off the crossbar four minutes after the restart.

Image: Poland players celebrate their victory over Germany - only their second in 90 years

Thiaw, making his Germany debut, got close to an equaliser with a fine turn and shot in the box but 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny produced his best moment of the night to block it.

Germany had a string of late chances but could not find an equaliser that would alleviate some of the pressure they and coach Hansi Flick will now face on their return.

The Germans, who play Colombia next week, now have less than a year to build a competitive team for their home Euros but following their disappointing first-round World Cup exit in Qatar last year, they have failed to show clear signs of recovery.

They have managed just one win - against Peru - in their four matches since the World Cup.

Image: France's Kylian Mbappe was on the scoresheet against Gibraltar

In European Qualifying, France went top of Group B after they beat Gibraltar 3-0.

Didier Deschamps' side earned their third straight win to top the group with nine points, three ahead of Greece who they host on Monday. Bottom-placed Gibraltar will travel to the Republic of Ireland, with both teams seeking to earn their first points.

Other European Qualifying final scores Finland 2-0 Slovakia

Andorra 1-2 Switzerland

Belarus 1-2 Israel

Kosovo 0-0 Romania

Latvia 2-3 Turkey

North Macedonia 2-3 Ukraine

San Marino 0-3 Kazakhstan

France took the lead inside three minutes as the country's leading scorer Oliver Giroud headed home Kingsley Coman's cross for his 54th international goal.

The AC Milan striker also became France's third-most capped player, equalling Thierry Henry with 123 appearances.

Captain Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time and his pass into the six-yard box in the 78th minute led to an own goal from Aymen Mouelhi to make it 3-0.