Alessio Russo: Man Utd's Mary Earps admits it is tough to see England striker leave ahead of Arsenal switch

Mary Earps admits it is hard to see Alessia Russo leave Manchester United ahead of her move to Women's Super League rivals Arsenal.

Russo has decided to let her Man Utd contract run down after failing to agree a new deal with the club and is now expected to join Arsenal as a free agent.

The Gunners, who finished nine points behind Marc Skinner's runners-up in the season just gone, made two world-record bids to sign Russo in January but Man Utd rejected them and will now lose their star striker for nothing.

Man Utd and England goalkeeper Earps has put her support behind Russo despite being upset about her departure.

"Of course it's sad," Earps told Sky Sports News at a National Lottery-funded event in her hometown of Nottingham. "Alessia and I are good friends, so obviously it's a hard place to be.

"But ultimately I just want to support her - she has to do what's right for her career. I know it might look like one thing from the outside but you never know what's happening for somebody.

"There's a completely different side of the story that you're not going to hear unless you talk to her. I can't answer those questions.

"The most important thing is that Alessia is happy. We'll be friends for a long time, so I will support her whatever she does."

Analysis: 'Man Utd's offer too late to tempt Russo'

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:

Alessia Russo was always going to be a player the top sides in world football wanted. Arsenal signing her would be a huge coup.

They look like they have fought off competition from the biggest clubs in the US and Europe as they look to fire their way back to the top of the WSL.

Manchester United have wished Russo well in her future endeavours and there are no hard feelings between either party. But negotiations, which went on for a year and a half, bore frustrations on both sides.

United did offer Russo a "considerable" deal to become the club's highest-paid player but it was felt the final offer came too late.

Russo's exit, plus Ona Batlle's expected departure for Barcelona, leaves United with two huge holes to fill as they look to build on last season's second place in the league. The club will have to spend big if they're to replace two of the league's top stars.

As for Arsenal, Russo's expected arrival bolsters a staggering strike force, especially when Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead are fit enough to return.

