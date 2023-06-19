England 7-0 North Macedonia ratings: Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford cement places in Three Lions attack

Jordan Pickford - n/a

For the second game in a row, it could've been me in goal. Two matches, no saves. Living the dream.

Kyle Walker - 8

Showed more attacking intent than Kieran Trippier had on Friday night and was rewarded with the assist for Saka's first goal. Might be out of favour at Man City, but showed why he's been England's man for so long.

John Stones - 8

Solid in possession and managed to resist the temptation to move into the No 8 role he has played for Man City recently. Won England a penalty after half-time and had a wayward effort from a corner too.

Harry Maguire - 8

Stood up to one early run at him strongly and again was the more forward-looking of the defensive pairing, trying 10 long balls and connecting with seven. Almost added an assist with a perfectly timed run and pass for Rashford just before the break, and stepped out of defence more, largely successfully as North Macedonia tired.

Image: Harry Kane reached 58 England goals against North Macedonia - setting him five clear as the Three Lions' record male scorer

Luke Shaw - 7

Spent just as much time in the opposition half as he did in Malta but had more to show from it with the assist for the opener. Quieter after half-time, but another assured showing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

Not as influential as he was in Malta but still flourished in this free role which remains in its infancy but works for him, for Gareth Southgate and for England. Earned one assist with a typically perfect ball forward for Saka, and played a hand in another goal too.

North Macedonia ratings North Macedonia:Dimitrievski (5), S Ristovski (5), Zajkov (4), Velkovski (5), Ashkovski (4), Ademi (6), Bardhi (6), Elmas (6), Alioski (4), Nestorovski (6), Trajkovski (5).



Subs:Betjulai (5), Dorian Babunski (6), Serafimov (6), Atanasov (6), David Babunski (5).

Jordan Henderson - 8

Maybe should've scored when slightly slow to react to a cross, but was no slouch when hounding the North Macedonia defence and combining with Kane to make Rashford's goal. Plays better football for his country than his club by some distance right now.

Declan Rice - 7

Unlucky to be booked after winning the ball - his face said it all when the card came out. Tidy on the ball again and kept Elmas quiet in North Macedonia's rare attacking moments, but less forward-thinking than he was in Malta.

Bukayo Saka - 10

The wide grin on his face said it all when he walked off the pitch with the match ball in his hands. A first career hat-trick, and what a hat-trick it was. A powerful opener, a stunning second and a smartly taken third. Harry Kane's name is first on the team-sheet, but his is next in line now.

Image: Bukayo Saka's England hat-trick was the first by a player other than Harry Kane since Raheem Sterling in 2019

Harry Kane - 9

Scored, as he always does, one from the spot and one from open play. Harried, as he always does - and Rashford owes him as much of a debt of gratitude as to Henderson for his role in the high press which led to England's third. His goal record is going to be quite something when he's done with it.

Marcus Rashford - 9

It remains staggering the 12 months this man has had. An outsider for the World Cup squad at one stage, he has been a revelation at Old Trafford this season and on his home ground, he might as well have been wearing a Man Utd shirt at times. Made Stefan Askovski look like he had butter on his studs because he had him on toast.

Substitutions

Conor Gallagher (for Henderson, 58) - 5

Energetic but not particularly effective... And isn't looking England's answer from the bench against bigger tests right now.

Jack Grealish (for Rashford, 58) - 7

Image: Marcus Rashford scored his first England goal at Old Trafford in a confident showing

A surprise in some ways to feature given the week he's had, but rewarded Southgate's trust with an assist barely six minutes after coming on.

Phil Foden (for Saka, 59) - 6

Couldn't follow up a strong cameo in Malta with quite the same performance. One shot and no chances created in half an hour.

Kalvin Phillips (for Rice, 59) - 7

Couldn't really miss from six yards out but you've got to be in the right place to score them. Just as tidy if not more so than Rice on the ball.

Callum Wilson (for Kane, 74) - 6

Was all smiles on the bench as he waited to come on just as Kane ran up to score his penalty - but would've loved to have come on moments earlier and been the man to take it. Less involved than he was in Malta and managed just four touches.