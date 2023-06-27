Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City: Chelsea midfielder completes move to Premier League champions in £30m deal

Mateo Kovacic has completed a move to Manchester City from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The fee is understood to be worth an initial £25m guaranteed plus £5m in performance-related add-ons.

He will wear the No 8 shirt recently vacated by Ilkay Gundogan, who has joined Barcelona.

Kovacic had been at Stamford Bridge since joining from Real Madrid - initially on loan - in the summer of 2018.

The 29-year-old Croatia international won four major trophies during his time at Chelsea - including his fourth Champions League at the expense of Pep Guardiola's side in 2021 - while going on to make 221 appearances for the club.

Image: Kovacic won four major trophies with Chelsea

Kovacic said: "This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City.

"Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are - for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there.

"To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep's management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me.

"My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies."

Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "Mateo is an excellent footballer.

"He can play as a six or an eight, has plenty of experience at top level clubs and he understands the Premier League. It was a very simple decision to bring him to City because he has the tactical and technical qualities we are looking for in a midfielder.

"He is someone we have monitored for a very long time and always we were impressed whenever we watched him.

"I am delighted he is here. This is a great signing for this club, and I am very excited to watch what he can do with Pep and the rest of our backroom team."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.