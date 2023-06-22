Manchester United transfer news: Fresh bid expected for Chelsea's Mason Mount, Declan Rice still a target

Manchester United are expected to go in with an improved offer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

They have had two bids rejected - the latest worth £50m including add-ons. It's thought Chelsea want closer to £65m, but United have a limit which they will not go beyond.

United retain an interest in West Ham United captain Declan Rice and there have been discussions internally about how possible it would be to sanction a deal.

Due to Financial Fair Play rules, it's unlikely United could spend a huge portion of their budget on one player - especially as they have other areas they want to strengthen.

For that reason, they are looking at a number of other options in midfield. Potential sales of players would, however, increase their spending power.

Erik ten Hag first bumped into Mount when he was Ajax head coach. On loan at Vitesse Arnhem, the 18-year-old's free-kick led to his side's third goal as they beat Ajax 3-2 in March 2018.

Ten Hag, then in charge of just his eighth game at Ajax, reportedly tried to sign Mount for the Dutch club on loan from Chelsea the following season. Fourteen goals and 10 assists in his first full campaign of senior football, largely from central midfield, had caught Ten Hag's attention.

The likelihood of Mount staying at Stamford Bridge is remote with the midfielder unwilling to sign a new deal. Chelsea know this is the time to cash in on a player who has just one year left on his contract.

Ten Hag, it seems, could be about to get his man.

