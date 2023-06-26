Kai Havertz to finalise £65m Arsenal move in coming days | Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber talks ongoing

Kai Havertz completed his Arsenal medical over the weekend and will finalise his move from Chelsea in the coming days, while talks continue over proposed deals for West Ham captain Declan Rice and Ajax full-back Jurrien Timber

Havertz set to complete £65m Arsenal move

It is understood the Gunners will pay Chelsea £65m for the 23-year-old Germany international with Sky in Germany reporting that he has signed a five-year deal at Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea are understood to be satisfied with the deal as Havertz had made it clear he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge.

It spells the end of a three-year stint at Chelsea for Havertz, who secured his place in the club's history by scoring the goal that won them a second Champions League crown in 2021.

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £75m but were looking to recoup a substantial portion of what they paid after an indifferent campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Positive talks continue for Rice, Timber

Arsenal continue positive talks with West Ham United over the signing of Rice and are working behind the scenes on their next move.

Arsenal have had two bids rejected - the latest worth a club record £90m - for the West Ham captain.

The Hammers are thought to want at least £100m for the England midfielder and are expecting an improved offer from the Gunners.

Manchester City are also interested in Rice but have yet to make an official bid.

One source has told Sky Sports News that the 24-year-old's preferred destination remains Arsenal and personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing between Arsenal and Ajax over the signing of defender Timber.

There is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done as it's thought the player wants to move to north London.

Talks between the two clubs centre on the valuation of the deal and the structures of payments, and as it stands, there remains a gap in valuation for the Dutch defender.

Arsenal value Balogun at £50m | Interest remains in Xhaka and Partey

Image: Folarin Balogun is the current Ligue 1 top goalscorer with 14 goals in 20 games

Talks have also taken place between Arsenal and the representatives of striker Folarin Balogun over his future at Emirates Stadium.

Balogun wants regular first-team football after his successful loan spell at Reims last season where he scored 21 goals in Ligue 1.

It's thought the 21-year-old wants to make a permanent move away from Arsenal.

Image: Bayer Leverkusen remain optimistic over their persuit of Granit Xhaka

One source has told Sky Sports News Arsenal's valuation is £50m for a player who still has two years left on his contract.

Finally, Arsenal will consider departures in midfield once there is certainty on incomings.

Bayer Leverkusen remain optimistic they can get a deal done for Granit Xhaka, while Arsenal are aware of the interest from Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia in Thomas Partey.

