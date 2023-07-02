Josko Gvardiol: Manchester City in advanced talks with RB Leipzig for transfer of Croatia defender

Manchester City are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

Sky Sports News understands the champions are yet to make a formal bid, however.

RB managing director of sport Max Eberl has confirmed the clubs are in talks.

He also told local media Leipziger-Volkszeitung: "Josko and his advisers have given us their wish to move to Manchester City."

Gvardiol is a left-footed Croatia international centre-back coveted by a number of top clubs.

Chelsea and Tottenham both wanted to sign him last year.

From a goal-scoring demonstration of his talents, to a humbling at the Etihad, Josko Gvardiol's two run-ins with Manchester City in the Champions League last season couldn't have been more different.

In the first leg of their last-16 tie, the man in the mask for Croatia at the World Cup, showed why, at just 21, he is one of the world's highest-rated young defenders and coveted by Europe's top clubs. His mature defensive display was capped by a towering header to equalise for the German club.

Three weeks later, RB Leipzig were thrashed 7-0 in Manchester, with no answer to the powers of five-goal Erling Haaland. It was a chastening experience for Gvardiol. But perhaps one which will add to his drive to reach the very top of the game.

It certainly doesn't seem to have diminished his standing in the eyes of his suitors.

