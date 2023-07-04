Luis Enrique: Paris Saint-Germain close to agreeing deal for Spaniard to become their new head coach

Paris Saint-Germain are close to agreeing a deal for Luis Enrique to become their new head coach.

The French champions are set to appoint the Spaniard following the sacking of Christophe Galtier, whose exit was confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Luis Enrique was on the shortlist for Chelsea and Tottenham's recent managerial vacancies and has been out of work since leaving Spain in December following their last-16 elimination from the World Cup against Morocco in Qatar.

Image: Christophe Galtier has left PSG after just a year in charge

The 53-year-old's last club job was with Barcelona, where he won the treble in 2015.

The former Roma and Celta Viga boss now looks set to succeed Galtier despite the 56-year-old leading PSG to the Ligue 1 title last season.

PSG's form, however, slumped after the World Cup with 10 defeats in 28 games.

They were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the last 16, while they also suffered a last-16 defeat to rivals Marseille in the French Cup.

Galtier has been sacked with a year remaining on the contract he signed at PSG following his appointment in July 2022.

A club statement read: "The entire Paris Saint-Germain team would like to thank Christophe Galtier, as well as his assistants Thierry Oleksiak and João Sacramento, for their professionalism and commitment throughout the season, and wish them all the best for the rest of their careers."

Despite PSG's well-wishes, he leaves under a cloud. On Friday, he was summoned to stand trial in December on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice.

The Frenchman and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning. After his son was released without charge, Galtier - who denies the allegations - was referred to the public prosecutor's office to stand trial in Nice on December 15.

