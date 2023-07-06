Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case against Greenwood for attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in February; the 21-year-old has not played for the club since January 2022

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward to miss start of pre-season as decision on future expected

Mason Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since January 2022

Mason Greenwood will not be present as Manchester United return for pre-season training, but a decision on his future is expected before the start of the new Premier League season.

Per the club's guidance in February, the 21-year-old is suspended from training and matches until they complete an internal investigation after the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case against Greenwood for attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

United announced on January 30 last year he would not return to training or play any matches "until further notice".

Nike also suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed he had been removed from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

The Bradford-born player came through the United academy and made his senior debut in a Champions League victory away to Paris Saint-Germain in March 2019.

He has one senior cap for England, playing in the Nations League match against Iceland in September 2020.