Tottenham Women appoint Robert Vilahamn as head coach on two-year deal to replace Rehanne Skinner

Tottenham Women have appointed Robert Vilahamn as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 40-year-old arrives from Swedish side BK Hacken, where he had been head coach since 2022, achieving appearances in back-to-back Swedish Cup finals and securing Champions League qualification during his first campaign.

Vilahamn told Spurs' website: "It's an honour to join this world-renowned football club and I'm truly motivated by both the challenge and the opportunity that comes with this role.

"The club has a talented group of players and I look forward to leading this team in such an exciting project."

Andy Rogers, Spurs Women's managing director, added: "Robert is an ambitious, dynamic and successful coach, and we are excited to welcome him to the club ahead of the upcoming season.

"He has a track record of developing players to international level and competing for both domestic trophies and in the Champions League, demonstrating his ability to match our own ambitions and philosophy."

Vilahamn replaces Rehanne Skinner, who was sacked in March on the back of eight successive defeats.

The Swede will be looking to improve on Spurs' ninth-placed finish last season - their lowest placing since promotion in 2019.

After playing for IFK Goteborg and Sweden U19s, Vilahamn moved into coaching with Ytterby IS in his homeland, leading them to successive promotions before joining Orgryte IS as their U19s manager.

Vilahamn then moved to Qviding, again achieving consecutive promotions, before being appointed assistant manager of BK Hacken's men's team before becoming the women's head coach in 2022.

Spurs say their new boss' coaching staff will be appointed in "due course".