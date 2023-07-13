Jordan Henderson: England midfielder weighing up Liverpool future amid Al Ettifaq interest

Al Ettifaq are waiting on Jordan Henderson to give them the green light to make a formal offer to Liverpool as the midfielder weighs up his future.

The Saudi Pro League side, newly managed by Steven Gerrard, are so determined to land the England international that they have proposed more than tripling his £200,000-a-week salary. A two-year contract has been mooted, which includes the option of a third year.

Al Ettifaq are ready to bid whatever transfer fee is necessary to secure Henderson, who has two years left to run on his current deal.

No contact - loosely or formally - has occurred between the clubs which signals there has been no decision from Liverpool's captain yet.

It is understood Henderson will first seek clarity from Jurgen Klopp over how much he will contribute in the upcoming season.

Liverpool are undergoing a midfield rebuild that isn't complete yet.

They have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with strong interest remaining in Romeo Lavia.

Thiago Alcantara has also been targeted by Saudi Arabia with the Merseysiders needing to shift midfielders.

Henderson is assessing how significant his on-pitch role would be at Liverpool moving forward, but also how switching to Al Ettifaq could impede his international future ahead of the European Championships next summer.

There is also a moral consideration: Henderson has been a consistent advocate for human rights and is one of the most vocal supporters of the LGBTQI+ community.

Henderson made 43 appearances for Liverpool in 2022-23 and marked the 12th anniversary of his signing for the club last month.

Ornstein: Henderson leaning towards accepting life-changing offer

The Athletic's David Ornstein speaking on Back Pages Tonight on Sky Sports News:

"Liverpool haven't had any offers or contact yet but if Henderson approves this potential move then I think immediately the two clubs would enter talks. So, this seems to be developing as we speak.

"The England factor is of course massive with the Euros around the corner and also where Henderson stands in Jurgen Klopp's plans with two years left on his contract.

"We've seen on his social media how hard he's been training for the new season. I'm sure he would, in normal circumstances, be looking forward to leading Liverpool forward as the captain, but we know how much is changing at Anfield, especially in the midfield department.

"They've got a huge number of midfielders and you'd expect some have to go or at least one or two. There are reports that Thiago Alcantara expects to stay and there has been some uncertainty over Fabinho too.

"Could it be Henderson that makes the move? It is yet to be confirmed but we understand a decision from Henderson is expected imminently one way or the other, and Liverpool will clearly react from there."

