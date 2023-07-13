Aaron Ramsey: Wales captain and former Arsenal midfielder set for Cardiff City medical after rejecting Saudi Arabia move

Aaron Ramsey is set to undergo a medical with Cardiff City after rejecting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old midfielder is poised to return to the club where he started his career despite triggering a 12-month extension at Nice after playing a set number of matches for the Ligue 1 outfit last season.

Ramsey, the Wales captain and former Arsenal star, has made no secret of his desire to be closer to his Cardiff-based family and turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League.

"This season has been a success for me personally, I played a lot of games and some good football," Ramsey said on international duty last month.

"The most challenging thing is being away from my family. That's the situation I find myself in. I've been away from my family and seeing the kids growing up, missing out, it's always difficult. Difficult for anyone to go through, I imagine.

"Whatever we do going forward, we will be reunited and back together."

Image: Aaron Ramsey in action for Cardiff City in 2011.

Ramsey became Cardiff's youngest player in April 2007 at the age of 16 years and 124 days and helped them reach the 2008 FA Cup final.

He signed for Arsenal in a £4.8m deal later that summer and made over 360 appearances for the Gunners, lifting the FA Cup three times during his time in North London and twice scoring final winners.

Ramsey, who has been capped 82 times and had a brief loan spell back at Cardiff in 2011, joined Juventus in 2019 and spent the second half of the 2021-22 season at Rangers before moving to Nice last summer.

Nice announced on their website that Ramsey was due to return to pre-season training next week, but it is understood talks have taken place between Ramsey's representatives and the Ligue 1 side to smooth his return to Cardiff.

