Fulham boss Marco Silva confirms offer from Al Ahli and says Aleksandar Mitrovic will not play against Brentford

Marco Silva has confirmed he received an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, but has insisted he retains "total commitment" to Fulham.

As Sky Sports reported earlier this week, the Portuguese was to be offered £40m for a two-year deal to become the club's new manager.

Al Ahli, who are working to sign Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin to join Roberto Firmino, wanted a quick answer as they are in a training camp in Austria - and, speaking in his press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League Summer Series match against Brentford, Silva confirmed he had informed his current employers of his decision.

He did not, however, disclose that decision to reporters.

"I answered for my club and I will not talk about this situation," he said. "I didn't come here to talk about offers and the situation.

"I told you before and I'll repeat again, I don't need to say many words here. I've showed my commitment to this football club. My commitment to the football club is total."

Silva also spoke about Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has told relatives he will not play for Fulham again after the club slapped a £52m price tag on the striker.

The Serb is angry at being priced out of a move having been the subject of two failed bids from Al Hilal.

"It's not the ideal situation, I have to tell you. Not because he received an offer, it's the situation about himself," Silva said.

"As you know, he's not going to play tomorrow, he didn't play last Wednesday, he's not working properly with his team-mates and when I say this is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation.

"When it's out of my control as a manager, this is not something that concerns me, but I would like to have a different scenario in that situation.

"I have spoken with Mitro already, he knows my opinion. I'm here to give my best for all my players, to protect them in everything that I can. Sometimes you have individual decisions that is for them to take care of."